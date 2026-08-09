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Commercial property for sale in Mersin, Turkey

;
Akdeniz
7
Yenişehir
7
19 properties total found
Office 149 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Office 149 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in a Mixed-Use Project in a Central Location in Mersin These offices are loc…
$373,422
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Investment 500 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Investment 500 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
$8,64M
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Shop 300 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Shop 300 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 300 m²
$17,44M
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TekceTekce
Office 90 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Office 90 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in a Mixed-Use Project in a Central Location in Mersin These offices are loc…
$187,289
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Commercial property 3 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Commercial property 3 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 3 m²
$40,69M
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Shop 350 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Shop 350 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
High Rental Income Shop for Sale in Mersin Mersin is one of the most important port cities o…
$684,204
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Manufacture 10 m² in Nacarli, Turkey
Manufacture 10 m²
Nacarli, Turkey
Area 10 m²
$110,45M
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Shop 2 m² in Mezitli, Turkey
Shop 2 m²
Mezitli, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 1
$162,77M
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Office 115 m² in Tarsus, Turkey
Office 115 m²
Tarsus, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 15
New Offices for Sale in a Strategic Location in Mersin Tarsus Mersin Tarsus stands out with …
$126,512
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Shop 308 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Shop 308 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 308 m²
$16,28M
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Shop 195 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Shop 195 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 195 m²
$15,99M
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Shop 2 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Shop 2 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$23,25M
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Hotel 876 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Hotel 876 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 876 m²
$15,11M
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Shop 135 m² in Mezitli, Turkey
Shop 135 m²
Mezitli, Turkey
Area 135 m²
$9,65M
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Shop 140 m² in Karaisali, Turkey
Shop 140 m²
Karaisali, Turkey
Area 140 m²
$6,98M
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Office 75 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Office 75 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea-View Offices for Sale in Yenişehir’s Prestigious Location Mersin, one of Turkey’s major …
$351,456
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Hotel 1 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Hotel 1 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$40,69M
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Commercial property 281 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Commercial property 281 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Area 281 m²
$33,72M
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Commercial property 115 m² in Tarsus, Turkey
Commercial property 115 m²
Tarsus, Turkey
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 14
ID MR 1110 ✅ Area: Tarsus ✅ Number of rooms: 2 + 1 ✅ Deadline: April 2023 ✅ Gross area: 115 …
$91,985
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Property types in Mersin

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