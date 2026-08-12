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Commercial property for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Fatih
14
Beyoglu
10
Kadikoy
10
Sariyer
9
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95 properties total found
Modern Commercial Plaza Building with E-5 Highway Frontage in Pendik, Istanbul in , Turkey
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Modern Commercial Plaza Building with E-5 Highway Frontage in Pendik, Istanbul
, Turkey
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 4
A newly constructed, independent commercial building offering high visibility and excellent …
$4,36M
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
Commercial property 72 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Commercial property 72 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 10
Investment Hotel Rooms for Sale 1.2 Km from the Metro in Kağıthane İstanbul The ready projec…
$350,837
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Commercial property 1 650 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 1 650 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 650 m²
Number of floors 9
Boutique Hotel with Bosphorus View in İstanbul Beyoğlu The boutique hotel is situated in Be…
$7,50M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 2 318 m² in Uskudar, Turkey
Commercial property 2 318 m²
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Area 2 318 m²
Number of floors 8
Business Center in Istanbul Üsküdar, Close to Metro and Metrobus Line The business center is…
$10,48M
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Shop 87 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop 87 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Shop with Spacious Usage Area on Main Street in Beyoğlu Commercial shops are located in the …
$430,468
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Shop 1 200 m² in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Shop 1 200 m²
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 12
Shops Near the Main Road in Alibeyköy Eyüpsultan İstanbul The commercial shops are located i…
$1,20M
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Commercial property 6 m² in Yakacik D100 Kuzey Yanyol, Turkey
Commercial property 6 m²
Yakacik D100 Kuzey Yanyol, Turkey
Area 6 m²
$720,83M
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Shop 108 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Shop 108 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 20
Shops for Sale in Advantageous Location in Istanbul Esenyurt These turnkey shops are located…
$200,808
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Shop 1 502 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop 1 502 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 1 502 m²
Number of floors 13
Shop in a Strategic Location in Kağıthane İstanbul The shop in Kağıthane, İstanbul is situat…
$12,61M
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Office 95 m² in Süreyya Opera, Turkey
Office 95 m²
Süreyya Opera, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
$12,09M
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Commercial property 2 000 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Hotel with Sea and City Views on Main Avenue in Touristic Area in İstanbul Beyoğlu The sea-v…
$18,01M
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Commercial property 850 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 850 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 24
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
24-Room Hotel 50 m from Istiklal Street and Pera Palace Hotel in Pera, Beyoğlu This 24-room …
$9,72M
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Commercial property 269 m² in Sisli, Turkey
Commercial property 269 m²
Sisli, Turkey
Area 269 m²
This project is situated in sisli, one of istanbul's most central and sought-after locations…
$1,56M
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Shop 87 m² in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop 87 m²
Basaksehir, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Investment New Shops on a Main Road in Başakşehir İstanbul Başakşehir is a rising district t…
$360,243
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Shop 90 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Shop 90 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 90 m²
Key-Ready Shops for Sale in Esenyurt İstanbul The shops in the Esenyurt district of İstanbu…
$750,145
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Office 85 m² in Sariyer, Turkey
Office 85 m²
Sariyer, Turkey
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 65
Spacious Offices Close to TEM Highway in İstanbul Sarıyer Sarıyer, one of the most popular d…
$725,910
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Commercial property 1 650 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 1 650 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 650 m²
Located in the vibrant and highly sought-after area of Cihangir, Beyoglu, this boutique hote…
$8,49M
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Shop 291 m² in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Shop 291 m²
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop for Sale in Çekmeköy with High Income Potential Çekmeköy, located on the Asian side of …
$1,05M
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Shop 175 m² in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop 175 m²
Basaksehir, Turkey
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment Shops on a Busy Main Road in İstanbul Başakşehir These elegant shops are located …
$600,116
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Office 57 m² in Atasehir, Turkey
Office 57 m²
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 9
Investment Commercial Properties Near the Metro in Ataşehir, Istanbul The commercial propert…
$268,898
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A 10-room hotel + 2 shops in the Laleli area. in Ordu Avenue, Turkey
A 10-room hotel + 2 shops in the Laleli area.
Ordu Avenue, Turkey
Number of floors 4
This renovated building is located in the Laleli/Fatih district of central Istanbul. Feat…
$4,00M
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Commercial property 1 502 m² in Beykoz, Turkey
Commercial property 1 502 m²
Beykoz, Turkey
Area 1 502 m²
This shop in Kagıthane, istanbul, is part of a modern office and residential complex situate…
$14,16M
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Shop 220 m² in Bagcilar, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Bagcilar, Turkey
Area 220 m²
50 m. Distance to Metro Station in Bagcilar İstanbul Migros Market Tenant Shop The shop for …
$1,50M
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Restaurant 175 m² in Fatih, Turkey
Restaurant 175 m²
Fatih, Turkey
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 4
Key-Ready 4-Storey Cafe with Sea View in Fatih Balat Offering an uninterrupted sea view on t…
$2,25M
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Commercial property 6 868 m² in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Commercial property 6 868 m²
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Area 6 868 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial Property within a Project on the Main Road in İstanbul The commercial property fo…
$45,02M
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Commercial property 61 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Commercial property 61 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 10
Investment Hotel Rooms for Sale 1.2 Km from the Metro in Kağıthane İstanbul The ready projec…
$325,448
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Office 377 m² in Sisli, Turkey
Office 377 m²
Sisli, Turkey
Area 377 m²
Turnkey Shops Suitable for Investment in Şişli Istanbul The project is located in Şişli, one…
$2,30M
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Commercial property 57 m² in Kadikoy, Turkey
Commercial property 57 m²
Kadikoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
These shops for sale are located in Kadıkoy, on the Anatolian side of istanbul, a popular ar…
$1,35M
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Office 478 m² in Maltepe, Turkey
Office 478 m²
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 478 m²
Number of floors 29
Premium Offices with Rental Guarantee Option Near the Main Road in Maltepe Istanbul The prem…
$1,85M
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Shop 550 m² in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Shop 550 m²
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 12
Shops Near the Main Road in Alibeyköy Eyüpsultan İstanbul The commercial shops are located i…
$600,116
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