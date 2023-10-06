Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Istanbul, Turkey

94 properties total found
Shop 2 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop 2 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 9
The store is in Şişli Istanbul, very popular with tourist especially among Arabic and Russia…
€284,457
Commercial in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 35 000 m²
TC is located in the very center of Istanbul, in a tourist area, where other vehicles do not…
€132,00M
Commercial 1 room with gaurded area, with secure parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 room with gaurded area, with secure parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
The project was created specifically for those who want to earn money.Take your place in the…
€405,000
Warehouse in Marmara Region, Turkey
Warehouse
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 19 460 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear Respected Investors and Interested Parties, We are pleased to present two separate p…
€18,96M
Warehouse in Marmara Region, Turkey
Warehouse
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 19 460 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear Respected Investors and Interested Parties, We are pleased to present two separate p…
€18,96M
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
€241,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial Properties in Shopping Center in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The commercial properties…
€1,06M
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€477,000
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€2,00M
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€429,000
Office with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 269 m²
Commercial Shops Located in Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Shops are located in one of the most…
€1,34M
Shop with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Real Estate with Valuable Tenants in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Commercial real estate …
€380,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€492,000
Office with parking, with with repair in Avcilar, Turkey
Office with parking, with with repair
Avcilar, Turkey
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 8
Commercial Properties Near E-5 Highway in Avcilar Istanbul. Commercial properties for sale i…
€150,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Commercial Shop in Esenyurt Close to Amenities. The commercial properties offer a…
€316,000
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€391,000
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Investment Commercial Properties in Kadikoy. Commercial properties in Istanbul …
€744,000
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€279,000
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€2,06M
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,39M
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,19M
Office 5 bedrooms with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 5 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 4
Environmentally-Friendly Building for Sale in Istanbul Uskudar. The building in Istanbul is …
€3,77M
Office with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Istanbul, Turkey
Office with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Istanbul, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€799,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Guengoeren, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Guengoeren, Turkey
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 4
Shops Close to the Sea and Public Transport in Merter Istanbul. Shops for sale in Istanbul a…
€453,000
Office with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 12
Modern Design Offices Suitable for Investment in Beylikduzu. Modern offices are located near…
€579,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€560,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
Commercial 1 bedroom with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€305,000
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€1,33M
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€854,000
Office 1 bedroom with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€553,000

Property types in Istanbul

hotels
offices
shops
