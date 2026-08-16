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Commercial property for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Artvin
3
Çorum
4
10 properties total found
Commercial property 700 m² in Altintas, Turkey
Commercial property 700 m²
Altintas, Turkey
Area 700 m²
This commercial property for sale is situated in the prestigious Aksu district of Antalya. K…
$2,74M
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Shop 77 m² in Rize, Turkey
Shop 77 m²
Rize, Turkey
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
$4,01M
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Commercial property 1 200 m² in Ortahisar, Turkey
Commercial property 1 200 m²
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 28
Bedrooms 28
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for Sale Located 3 km from the Airport in Pelitli, Ortahisar The hotel is situated in …
$3,56M
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Commercial property 700 m² in Altintas, Turkey
Commercial property 700 m²
Altintas, Turkey
Area 700 m²
This commercial property is located in the rapidly growing Altıntas area of Antalya, a distr…
$3,12M
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Commercial property 78 m² in Ciftlikkoy, Turkey
Commercial property 78 m²
Ciftlikkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Mersin. This exquisite property spans 78 m2, …
$254,839
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Commercial property 404 m² in Cevizli, Turkey
Commercial property 404 m²
Cevizli, Turkey
Area 404 m²
These premium offices are located in Maltepe, istanbul, on the Anatolian side of the city. K…
$1,47M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 64 m² in Konakli, Turkey
Commercial property 64 m²
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Residential and commercial real es…
$136,602
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Commercial property 41 m² in Konakli, Turkey
Commercial property 41 m²
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
$304,165
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Commercial property 30 m² in Konakli, Turkey
Commercial property 30 m²
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 1000
Bedrooms 1000
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/3
For investment What you get: Commercial real estate with guaranteed rental income. Distric…
$238,784
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Commercial property 402 m² in Liman, Turkey
Commercial property 402 m²
Liman, Turkey
Area 402 m²
Located on a bustling avenue in the Liman neighborhood of Konyaaltı, Antalya, this commercia…
$975,505
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