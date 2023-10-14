Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kagithane, Turkey

Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
€241,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€553,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€301,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Commercial Properties in a Developing Area in İstanbul. Commercial properties are…
€227,000
Shop with central heating, with parking in Kagithane, Turkey
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 11
Shops for Investment in Istanbul Kagithane. In Istanbul Kagithane, a rapidly developing and …
€464,000
Commercial 1 bedroom in Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Modern commercial real estate for sale in Istanbul This multi-unit project consists of resi…
€376,073
