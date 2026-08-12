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Commercial property for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
40
Muratpasa
43
Alanya
28
Mersin
19
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142 properties total found
Commercial property 2 500 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 2 500 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 25
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel with an Ongoing Business for Sale in Antalya Güzeloba The hotel building for sale is l…
$2,93M
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Investment 454 m² in Dosemealti, Turkey
Investment 454 m²
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 454 m²
Floor 1/1
$59,29M
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Commercial property 400 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 400 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 400 m²
Located in the bustling Cleopatra area of Alanya city center, this 400 m2 commercial propert…
$1,58M
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TekceTekce
Investment 405 m² in Kayi, Turkey
Investment 405 m²
Kayi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
$11,16M
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Office 115 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 115 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Commercial Real Estate for Sale on the Busy Ring Road in Oba, Alanya Alanya, the heart of su…
$696,212
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Commercial property 900 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 900 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 900 m²
Shops for sale in Alanya offer one of the most secure and profitable real estate investment …
$4,38M
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Office 90 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Office 90 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in a Mixed-Use Project in a Central Location in Mersin These offices are loc…
$185,894
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Investment 53 m² in Konyaalti, Turkey
Investment 53 m²
Konyaalti, Turkey
Area 53 m²
Commercial premises in a modern complex in Konyaalti – an investment in a location that work…
$239,933
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Shop 300 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 300 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 300 m²
Brand New Flats in a Central Location in Alanya Antalya Alanya has been a prime area for ma…
$1,14M
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Commercial property 126 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 126 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
If you are searching for a lucrative investment or the perfect base for your business, the m…
$525,368
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Shop 350 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Shop 350 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
High Rental Income Shop for Sale in Mersin Mersin is one of the most important port cities o…
$681,228
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Shop 308 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Shop 308 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 308 m²
$16,28M
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Shop 227 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 227 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 227 m²
Centrally Located Commercial Properties for Sale in Alanya Alanya, the outstanding holiday r…
$937,891
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Commercial property 350 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 350 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial 400m from the Marina in Antalya Muratpaşa Kaleiçi This commercial in Kaleiçi (Old…
$2,22M
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Office 70 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 70 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Commercial Real Estate for Sale on the Busy Ring Road in Oba, Alanya Alanya, the heart of su…
$514,505
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Office 70 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 70 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Offices Located in the Bustling Centre of Amenities in Alanya Mahmutlar The chic offices…
$283,312
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Commercial property 576 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 576 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 576 m²
$30,52M
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Shop 900 m² in Kestel, Turkey
Shop 900 m²
Kestel, Turkey
Area 900 m²
Spacious Rent-Guaranteed Beachfront Shop in Alanya Kestel stands out with its proximity to d…
$2,58M
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Shop 2 m² in Mezitli, Turkey
Shop 2 m²
Mezitli, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 1
$162,77M
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Hotel 1 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Hotel 1 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$40,69M
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Commercial property 2 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Commercial property 2 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 m²
Number of floors 4
$137,19M
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Commercial property 1 m² in Gonen, Turkey
Commercial property 1 m²
Gonen, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 m²
$103,47M
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Office 95 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 95 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Spacious and Stylishly Designed City-View Offices for Sale in Central Alanya The center of …
$262,432
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Investment 500 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Investment 500 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
$8,64M
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Office 90 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 90 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$393,626
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Office 247 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 247 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 2
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$588,445
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Commercial property 320 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 320 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 320 m²
Located in the vibrant Turkler area of Alanya, this commercial property offers a lucrative i…
$758,864
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Commercial property 200 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 200 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Commercial premises with rental guarantee in Alanya provide investors with one of the safest…
$466,993
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Shop 200 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 200 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Shops Suitable for Long-Term Use on a Busy Main Street in Kepez Antalya Kepez is one of Anta…
$737,805
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Office 128 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 128 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 3
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$530,540
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Property types in Mediterranean Region

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