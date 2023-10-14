Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Sisli, Turkey

Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€2,04M
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,37M
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,17M
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Sisli, Turkey
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Sisli, Turkey
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Office in a luxury complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Shishli, InyonuThe complex is located …
€431,900
Office in Sisli, Turkey
Office
Sisli, Turkey
PROJECT DETAILS The project has a nique design and architecture 360 degree view of Istanb…
€330,083
