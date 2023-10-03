Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Antalya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
133
Alanya
130
191 property total found
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking in Antalya, Turkey
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Workplace Investment Opportunity Near New State Hospital in Vista Concept Project in Antalya…
€552,000
Commercial in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 200 m²
We present a unique offer for business in the Antalya Airport area - the sale of retail prem…
€200,000
Commercial in Yesilkoey, Turkey
Commercial
Yesilkoey, Turkey
Price on request
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€195,000
Commercial in Antalya, Turkey
Commercial
Antalya, Turkey
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Antalya in this premium busin…
€218,000
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 8 500 m²
Location: Antalya Description: Area: Antalya Area: 8500 m2 Floors / Floor: 6 Parking: groun…
€43,00M
Commercial with вид на море in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial with вид на море
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 9 000 m²
Location: Antalya Description: Area: Antalya Object Type: Secondary Housing Area: 20.044 m2…
€25,00M
Commercial with secure parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial with secure parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 63 m²
Office space in the business center, which is located in the center of Antalya Muratpasha, M…
€257,100
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 8 000 m²
Location: Antalya. Area: Antalya. 200 rooms: 160 - standard, 40 - suite rooms Outdoor and i…
€43,00M
Commercial 3 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 3 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
We present to your attention commercial real estate in a new investment project in Alanya: R…
€295,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Luxury office for sale 4 + 1, 260m2 located on the FIĞLA MAH ring road, Alanya   Alanya — is…
€672,000
Commercial with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Alanya, Turkey
Area 510 m²
Three-level commercial premises with finished tenants for sale, Alanya Alanya — is an atmosp…
€700,000
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered in Karakocali, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
€300,000
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Commercial Property Within a Shopping Mall Offering High Rental Yield in Antalya Ku…
€230,000
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Guezeloba, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Guezeloba, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
Commercial Properties in the Antalya City Center with High Rental Income Potential Luxurious…
€217,000
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Antalya, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Antalya, Turkey
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 7
Citizenship Approved New Build Commercial Property with an Investment Opportunity in Altında…
€625,000
Office 3 bedrooms with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€350,000
Office 2 bedrooms with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€240,000
Shop 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€700,000
Shop 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€299,000
Shop with garage, in city center, with appliances in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop with garage, in city center, with appliances
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Kargıcak, a charming region in Alanya, Turkey, offers an attractive investment opportunity i…
Price on request
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Karakocali, Turkey
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Karakocali, Turkey
Area 900 m²
Investing in Alanya Kestel, particularly in the investment projects offered by CarrefourSA, …
Price on request
Commercial with furniture, with tech in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with furniture, with tech
Alanya, Turkey
Area 149 m²
Commercial property for sale in Alanya. The building is located in the city center, all the…
€450,000
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Location: Turkler — Alanya District in Antalya Province. A small resort town is located bet…
€192,500
Commercial 3 bedrooms with parking, with tech in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 3 bedrooms with parking, with tech
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
We present to your attention commercial real estate in a new investment project in Alanya: …
€225,000
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Introducing a new exclusive project - commercial premises in the ongoing shopping center wit…
€230,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrassa in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrassa
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 258 m²
Luxury office for sale 4 + 1, 260m2 located on the FIĞLA MAH ring road, Alanya Alanya — is …
€530,000
Commercial in Okurcalar, Turkey
Commercial
Okurcalar, Turkey
Area 47 m²
Buy by installments now and get income next spring! 1000 years of history, culture and arch…
€185,000
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 50 m²
Project Benefits: Reliable developer and partner. The developer company has been successf…
€300,000
Commercial with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Area 32 m²
The developer company has been successfully operating in the market since 2005. For 16 years…
€200,000

