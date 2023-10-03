UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Commercial
Antalya
Commercial real estate in Antalya, Turkey
Sekerhane Mahallesi
133
Alanya
130
Clear all
191 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking
Antalya, Turkey
1
144 m²
Workplace Investment Opportunity Near New State Hospital in Vista Concept Project in Antalya…
€552,000
Recommend
Commercial
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
200 m²
We present a unique offer for business in the Antalya Airport area - the sale of retail prem…
€200,000
Recommend
Commercial
Yesilkoey, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
3
140 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€195,000
Recommend
Commercial
Antalya, Turkey
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Antalya in this premium busin…
€218,000
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
8 500 m²
Location: Antalya Description: Area: Antalya Area: 8500 m2 Floors / Floor: 6 Parking: groun…
€43,00M
Recommend
Commercial with вид на море
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
9 000 m²
Location: Antalya Description: Area: Antalya Object Type: Secondary Housing Area: 20.044 m2…
€25,00M
Recommend
Commercial with secure parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
63 m²
Office space in the business center, which is located in the center of Antalya Muratpasha, M…
€257,100
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
8 000 m²
Location: Antalya. Area: Antalya. 200 rooms: 160 - standard, 40 - suite rooms Outdoor and i…
€43,00M
Recommend
Commercial 3 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Alanya, Turkey
4
150 m²
We present to your attention commercial real estate in a new investment project in Alanya: R…
€295,000
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Alanya, Turkey
5
258 m²
Luxury office for sale 4 + 1, 260m2 located on the FIĞLA MAH ring road, Alanya Alanya — is…
€672,000
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Alanya, Turkey
510 m²
Three-level commercial premises with finished tenants for sale, Alanya Alanya — is an atmosp…
€700,000
Recommend
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered
Karakocali, Turkey
3
1
42 m²
5
€300,000
Recommend
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
330 m²
1/3
Spacious Commercial Property Within a Shopping Mall Offering High Rental Yield in Antalya Ku…
€230,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Guezeloba, Turkey
1
79 m²
1/3
Commercial Properties in the Antalya City Center with High Rental Income Potential Luxurious…
€217,000
Recommend
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Antalya, Turkey
145 m²
7
Citizenship Approved New Build Commercial Property with an Investment Opportunity in Altında…
€625,000
Recommend
Office 3 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
130 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€350,000
Recommend
Office 2 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2
70 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€240,000
Recommend
Shop 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
1
500 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€700,000
Recommend
Shop 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
4
270 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€299,000
Recommend
Shop with garage, in city center, with appliances
Mahmutlar, Turkey
200 m²
Kargıcak, a charming region in Alanya, Turkey, offers an attractive investment opportunity i…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Karakocali, Turkey
900 m²
Investing in Alanya Kestel, particularly in the investment projects offered by CarrefourSA, …
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with tech
Alanya, Turkey
149 m²
Commercial property for sale in Alanya. The building is located in the city center, all the…
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
55 m²
Location: Turkler — Alanya District in Antalya Province. A small resort town is located bet…
€192,500
Recommend
Commercial 3 bedrooms with parking, with tech
Alanya, Turkey
3
150 m²
We present to your attention commercial real estate in a new investment project in Alanya: …
€225,000
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
80 m²
Introducing a new exclusive project - commercial premises in the ongoing shopping center wit…
€230,000
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrassa
Alanya, Turkey
4
258 m²
Luxury office for sale 4 + 1, 260m2 located on the FIĞLA MAH ring road, Alanya Alanya — is …
€530,000
Recommend
Commercial
Okurcalar, Turkey
47 m²
Buy by installments now and get income next spring! 1000 years of history, culture and arch…
€185,000
Recommend
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
50 m²
Project Benefits: Reliable developer and partner. The developer company has been successf…
€300,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking
Alanya, Turkey
32 m²
The developer company has been successfully operating in the market since 2005. For 16 years…
€200,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
