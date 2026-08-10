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Commercial property for sale in Antalya, Turkey

;
Muratpasa
43
Alanya
28
Aksu
11
Dosemealti
5
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119 properties total found
Commercial property 2 500 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 2 500 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 25
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel with an Ongoing Business for Sale in Antalya Güzeloba The hotel building for sale is l…
$2,94M
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Hotel 8 m² in Camyuva, Turkey
Hotel 8 m²
Camyuva, Turkey
Area 8 m²
$9,79B
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Office 150 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 150 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial Properties on the Ring Road in Alanya Commercial properties are located in the Al…
$280,447
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TekceTekce
Office 68 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 68 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
City-View Commercial Properties in a Business Center in Oba, Alanya Oba, located in Alanya, …
$228,189
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Office 115 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 115 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Commercial Real Estate for Sale on the Busy Ring Road in Oba, Alanya Alanya, the heart of su…
$696,212
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Commercial property 43 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 43 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:A new business center project in the center of Alanya.Abo…
$173,948
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Commercial property 5 m² in Dosemealti, Turkey
Commercial property 5 m²
Dosemealti, Turkey
Area 5 m²
$174,39M
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Shop 227 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 227 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 227 m²
Centrally Located Commercial Properties for Sale in Alanya Alanya, the outstanding holiday r…
$937,891
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Office 161 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 161 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 161 m²
Spacious and Stylishly Designed City-View Offices for Sale in Central Alanya The center of …
$466,546
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Commercial property 229 m² in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Commercial property 229 m²
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 229 m²
Property Description: We are pleased to present an exceptional opportunity to purchase a co…
$875,613
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Investment 454 m² in Dosemealti, Turkey
Investment 454 m²
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 454 m²
Floor 1/1
$59,29M
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Office 128 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 128 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 3
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$530,540
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Commercial property 2 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Commercial property 2 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 m²
Number of floors 4
$137,19M
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Commercial property 900 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 900 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 900 m²
Shops for sale in Alanya offer one of the most secure and profitable real estate investment …
$4,38M
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Shop 577 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 577 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Area 577 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial Property in Viva Defne Project on an Arterial Road with Large Usage Spaces in Ant…
$2,53M
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Office 123 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 123 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$542,292
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Commercial property 371 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 371 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 371 m²
Floor 2/4
$54,13M
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Investment 220 m² in Dagbeli, Turkey
Investment 220 m²
Dagbeli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
$7,38M
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Shop 120 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 120 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 120 m²
$24,76M
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Commercial property 10 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Commercial property 10 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 10 m²
$405,76M
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Commercial property 320 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 320 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 320 m²
Located in the vibrant Turkler area of Alanya, this commercial property offers a lucrative i…
$758,864
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Commercial property 200 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 200 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 200 m²
This exclusive commercial property is located in the sought-after Damlatas area of Alanya, j…
$1,90M
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Hotel 4 m² in Camyuva, Turkey
Hotel 4 m²
Camyuva, Turkey
Area 4 m²
$685,95M
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Shop 275 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 275 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Floor Shops within a Unique Project in Antalya Aksu Shops are situated in Aksu, Altıntaş, …
$906,535
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Office 70 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 70 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Offices Located in the Bustling Centre of Amenities in Alanya Mahmutlar The chic offices…
$283,312
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Shop 579 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 579 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 579 m²
Investment Shops with High-Rental Yield Potential in Antalya Kepez Located in the Yeni Sanay…
$828,929
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Shop 39 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 39 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 39 m²
$2,56M
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Commercial property 440 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 440 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 440 m²
Located in the heart of Antalya Aksu, this commercial shop offers a strategic position withi…
$966,482
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Commercial property 400 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 400 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 400 m²
If you are looking for shops for sale in Alanya, Oba, this thriving district on the Turkish …
$2,62M
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Commercial property 126 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 126 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
If you are searching for a lucrative investment or the perfect base for your business, the m…
$525,368
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