Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Bodrum

Commercial real estate in Bodrum, Turkey

3 properties total found
Hotel 384 rooms in Akyarlar, Turkey
Hotel 384 rooms
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
€150,00M
Hotel 384 rooms in Akyarlar, Turkey
Hotel 384 rooms
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
€150,00M
Commercial in Bodrum, Turkey
Commercial
Bodrum, Turkey
SKY-214 project, one of the most beautiful bays of Bodrum, the sea is rising on a plot of 10…
€376,528
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir