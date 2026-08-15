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Commercial property for sale in Alanya, Turkey

;
hotels
10
shops
6
28 properties total found
Commercial property 229 m² in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Commercial property 229 m²
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 229 m²
Property Description: We are pleased to present an exceptional opportunity to purchase a com…
Price on request
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Commercial property 50 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial property 50 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Real estate with guaranteed income from renting in …
$215,864
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Commercial property 229 m² in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Commercial property 229 m²
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 229 m²
Property Description: We are pleased to present an exceptional opportunity to purchase a co…
$875,613
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Commercial property in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Commercial property
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Number of floors 6
Price listCommercial, 1+1Floor: Basement, , 15m², €550,000Step into an extraordinary opportu…
$632,876
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Shop 900 m² in Kestel, Turkey
Shop 900 m²
Kestel, Turkey
Area 900 m²
Spacious Rent-Guaranteed Beachfront Shop in Alanya Kestel stands out with its proximity to d…
$2,58M
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Shop 200 m² in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop 200 m²
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Kargıcak, a charming region in Alanya, Turkey, offers an attractive investment opportunity i…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Shop in Kargıcak, Turkey
Shop
Kargıcak, Turkey
Number of floors 5
We would like to announce that our project is suitable for acquiring TURKISH CITIZENSHIP thr…
$607,364
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
The hotel is in Alanya 248 rooms suit, 74 m2. 50 standard rooms. To the beach 0 m. Plot 8.80…
$28,68M
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Commercial property 50 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial property 50 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1000
Bedrooms 1000
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
For alending, you will recall: commercial -related sustained aircraft of aircraft isonounsur…
$278,190
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Commercial property 40 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial property 40 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: A new investment project of a shop…
$306,009
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Shop 500 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 500 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 500 m²
Commercial Properties for Sale on a Ringroad in Alanya Oba Alanya, the holiday center in Ant…
$608,916
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
250 m to the sea. Our facility has a 40 m long beach. 120 km from Antalya airport, 12 km fro…
$21,28M
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Commercial property in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial property
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Commercial real estate for sale furnished for office. Good repairs done. Area 100 microns. G…
$151,289
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Commercial property 720 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial property 720 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1000
Bedrooms 1000
Area 720 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: Commercial space in one of the most sought-after areas of the city. Area/beac…
$1,77M
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Commercial property 484 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial property 484 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 484 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. What you get: Shop on the central street in Alanya. Area / beach: Alanya is a po…
$1,39M
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
This all-inclusive deluxe hotel is located in Alanya, 12 km from the beach. It features a sp…
$46,88M
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Hotel 13 000 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 13 000 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 325
Area 13 000 m²
$44,31M
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
The hotel is urban type, it is one main 6-storey building. Located 40 km from Alanya airport…
$8,38M
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Experience the Pinnacle of Luxury: Fractional Ownership in Elite Hotels in Alanya, Turkey
Experience the Pinnacle of Luxury: Fractional Ownership in Elite Hotels
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
The Right way Invest program offers a unique opportunity for investors to acquire a share in…
$131,708
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Shop in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
# CONSTRUCTION INFORMATION - COMMENCEMENT DATE: 20.05.2021 - FINAL COMPLETION DATE: 31.11.…
$212,548
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Shop 63 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 63 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Area 63 m²
Nestled amidst the historic charm of Alanya, the Alanya Center Shop stands as a testament to…
Price on request
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
The hotel complex is located on the first coastline, from the center of Alanya, 12 km. From …
$27,69M
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Office 185 m² in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 185 m²
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Office spaceIn Mahmutlar Alanya, a two-story + basement office is for sale. The area of the …
$500,494
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Commercial property 47 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial property 47 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: Commercial real estate with guaranteed rental income in Okurjalar. District /…
$205,861
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Commercial property 50 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial property 50 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: Commercial real estate with guaranteed rental income in Okurjalar. District /…
$333,828
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5* hotel in Alanya in Alanya, Turkey
5* hotel in Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
Area 18 000 m²
5 star hotel in Alanya. Area: 18,000 m2 Year of construction: 2016 Rooms: 335 rooms. It…
$80,97M
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5* hotel in Alanya on the first coastline. in Alanya, Turkey
5* hotel in Alanya on the first coastline.
Alanya, Turkey
Area 50 000 m²
5 star hotel in Alanya. Price: 100,000,000 EUR Area: 50,000 m2 Year of construction: …
$115,67M
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Hotel 2 500 m² in Oba, Turkey
Hotel 2 500 m²
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 146
Area 2 500 m²
$9,45M
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