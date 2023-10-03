Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Alanya

Commercial real estate in Alanya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
133
159 properties total found
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€195,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 3 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
We present to your attention commercial real estate in a new investment project in Alanya: R…
€295,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Luxury office for sale 4 + 1, 260m2 located on the FIĞLA MAH ring road, Alanya   Alanya — is…
€672,000
Commercial with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Alanya, Turkey
Area 510 m²
Three-level commercial premises with finished tenants for sale, Alanya Alanya — is an atmosp…
€700,000
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered in Karakocali, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
€300,000
Office 3 bedrooms with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€350,000
Office 2 bedrooms with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€240,000
Shop 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€700,000
Shop 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Shop 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€299,000
Shop with garage, in city center, with appliances in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop with garage, in city center, with appliances
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Kargıcak, a charming region in Alanya, Turkey, offers an attractive investment opportunity i…
Price on request
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Karakocali, Turkey
Shop with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Karakocali, Turkey
Area 900 m²
Investing in Alanya Kestel, particularly in the investment projects offered by CarrefourSA, …
Price on request
Commercial with furniture, with tech in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with furniture, with tech
Alanya, Turkey
Area 149 m²
Commercial property for sale in Alanya. The building is located in the city center, all the…
€450,000
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Location: Turkler — Alanya District in Antalya Province. A small resort town is located bet…
€192,500
Commercial 3 bedrooms with parking, with tech in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 3 bedrooms with parking, with tech
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
We present to your attention commercial real estate in a new investment project in Alanya: …
€225,000
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Introducing a new exclusive project - commercial premises in the ongoing shopping center wit…
€230,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrassa in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrassa
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 258 m²
Luxury office for sale 4 + 1, 260m2 located on the FIĞLA MAH ring road, Alanya Alanya — is …
€530,000
Commercial in Okurcalar, Turkey
Commercial
Okurcalar, Turkey
Area 47 m²
Buy by installments now and get income next spring! 1000 years of history, culture and arch…
€185,000
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 50 m²
Project Benefits: Reliable developer and partner. The developer company has been successf…
€300,000
Commercial with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Area 32 m²
The developer company has been successfully operating in the market since 2005. For 16 years…
€200,000
Commercial with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Area 49 m²
The developer company has been successfully operating in the market since 2005. For 16 years…
€225,000
Shop 1 bathroom in city center, with parking in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Shop 1 bathroom in city center, with parking
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
# CONSTRUCTION INFORMATION - COMMENCEMENT DATE: 20.05.2021 - FINAL COMPLETION DATE: 31.11.…
€199,000
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop in Alanya for sale Area: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliMAGAZIN FOR SALE OF A SQUARE OF 270 M…
€379,500
Commercial in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
€92,400
Hotel 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
€2,04M
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 469 m²
Floor 1/1
Aparthotel with kitchen and sea views in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraAll…
€6,05M
Hotel 1 room with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
€8,80M
Hotel 2 rooms with swimming pool, with Меблированная in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms with swimming pool, with Меблированная
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
€3,61M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
€5,89M
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
€24,20M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
€10,73M

Property types in Alanya

hotels
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir