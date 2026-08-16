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Commercial property for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

;
Eskişehir
12
Ankara
8
Odunpazarı
7
Tepebaşı
5
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27 properties total found
Office 96 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 96 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 7
Offices on Şehit Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz Boulevard in Ankara As the capital and administrat…
$193,977
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Commercial property 125 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Commercial property 125 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 125 m²
$2,09M
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Shop 555 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 555 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 555 m²
$14,24M
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Office 160 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Office 160 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
$6,98M
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Office 125 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Office 125 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
$4,59M
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Shop 93 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Shop 93 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly Built Investment Commercial Units in a Prime Location in İncek, Ankara These newly bui…
$366,686
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TekceTekce
Investment 220 m² in Melikgazi, Turkey
Investment 220 m²
Melikgazi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
$6,02M
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Investment 220 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Investment 220 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$5,52M
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Office 60 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Office 60 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
$2,64M
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Office 75 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Office 75 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
$5,23M
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Commercial property 550 m² in Selçuklu, Turkey
Commercial property 550 m²
Selçuklu, Turkey
Bedrooms 14
Area 550 m²
This charming 14-room boutique hotel is nestled in the heart of Kaleici, Antalya, offering g…
$5,49M
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Commercial property 512 m² in Cankaya, Turkey
Commercial property 512 m²
Cankaya, Turkey
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxurious Business Centers with High Rental Income Potential in Ankara Ankara, located in th…
$2,06M
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Shop 225 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 225 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 225 m²
$4,24M
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Established business 144 m² in Yogunhisar, Turkey
Established business 144 m²
Yogunhisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
A unique format: coffee shop + floristry = a popular place for meetings, photo sessions and …
$98,000
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Shop 800 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 800 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 800 m²
$6,37M
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Office 55 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 55 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 7
Offices on Şehit Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz Boulevard in Ankara As the capital and administrat…
$198,959
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Commercial property 1 700 m² in Akyurt, Turkey
Commercial property 1 700 m²
Akyurt, Turkey
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Commercial Properties in Ankara Near the Esenboğa Airport The capital of Turkey, Ankara, sta…
$1,15M
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Shop 175 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 175 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
$13,95M
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Shop 5 m² in Etimesgut, Turkey
Shop 5 m²
Etimesgut, Turkey
Area 5 m²
Number of floors 18
Commercial Property Share with High Rental Income in Ankara Etimesgut The commercial propert…
$31,675
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Office 50 m² in Golbasi, Turkey
Office 50 m²
Golbasi, Turkey
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly Built Investment Commercial Units in a Prime Location in İncek, Ankara These newly bui…
$133,936
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Shop 220 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 220 m²
$3,78M
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Established business 250 m² in Yogunhisar, Turkey
Established business 250 m²
Yogunhisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Key benefits: You become the owner of a registered brand with the possibility of issuing a f…
$165,000
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Shop 140 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 140 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 140 m²
$2,03M
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Commercial property 340 m² in Akyurt, Turkey
Commercial property 340 m²
Akyurt, Turkey
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial Properties in Ankara Near the Airport and Fairground Ankara, the capital city of …
$1,05M
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Commercial property 700 m² in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Commercial property 700 m²
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 1000
Bedrooms 1000
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: Three-story commercial property in the center of Mahmutlar. Area\beach: The c…
$1,33M
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Commercial property 210 m² in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Commercial property 210 m²
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 1000
Bedrooms 1000
Area 210 m²
Floor 3/8
What you get: A unique commercial offer is a prestigious business center overlooking the sea…
$398,994
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Commercial property 2 600 m² in Ovakent, Turkey
Commercial property 2 600 m²
Ovakent, Turkey
Area 2 600 m²
For sale a plot of 2600 sq.m which is located in Alanya, Gazipasha district. On this site yo…
$450,445
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Property types in Central Anatolia Region

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