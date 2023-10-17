Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Ankara
12
12 properties total found
Shop with parking, with with repair in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 9
New Shops for Sale in a Valuable Location in Ankara Yenimahalle Shops for sale are located i…
€133,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
New Commercial Properties Suitable for Citizenship in Oran Çankaya Brand new commercial prop…
€265,000
Office 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
Office 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€268,000
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€182,000
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€125,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
New Investment Commercial Property in a Boutique Project in İncek, Ankara The newly built co…
€247,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Area 70 m²
New Investment Commercial Real Estate in a Luxury Residential Project in Mamak, Ankara Newly…
€366,000
Shop with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Shop with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
New Commercial Properties in a Luxury Project at a Prime Location in Ankara Beytepe Commerci…
€1,03M
Shop with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Area 500 m²
Investment Commercial Properties in a Central Location in Ankara Altindag Altindag is one of…
€741,000
Shop with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Shop with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment Shops in an Advantageous Position in a Complex in Ankara Etimesgut Modern shops a…
€340,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Shops in a Prestigious Location in Ankara, Etimesgut The stylishly designed shops a…
€332,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious Commercial Real Estate Near the State Hospital in Pursaklar Ankara Commercial real …
€146,000

Property types in Central Anatolia Region

offices
shops
