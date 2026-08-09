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Commercial property for sale in Dosemealti, Turkey

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5 properties total found
Investment 220 m² in Dagbeli, Turkey
Investment 220 m²
Dagbeli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
$7,38M
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Investment 454 m² in Dosemealti, Turkey
Investment 454 m²
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 454 m²
Floor 1/1
$59,29M
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Commercial property 5 m² in Dosemealti, Turkey
Commercial property 5 m²
Dosemealti, Turkey
Area 5 m²
$174,39M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 300 m² in Dosemealti, Turkey
Commercial property 300 m²
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
$26,16M
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Commercial property 400 m² in Dosemealti, Turkey
Commercial property 400 m²
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
$24,30M
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