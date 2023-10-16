Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Aegean Region, Turkey

Muğla
9
Izmir
4
14 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Bayrakli, Turkey
Commercial 1 room
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 37
€349,000
Commercial in Faralya, Turkey
Commercial
Faralya, Turkey
Area 86 000 m²
Butterfly Valley: Turkey's Haven and the Global Star of Investment Introduction: The Idea…
€47,52M
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Area 32 m²
Cozy and trendy hotel rooms in the heart of the vibrant city of Turkey - Izmir. The rooms ar…
€187,000
Hotel in Mesudiye, Turkey
Hotel
Mesudiye, Turkey
Area 8 679 m²
Dear Esteemed Investors and Prospective Clients, Palamutbükü, located in one of the most …
€2,99M
Hotel in Sindi, Turkey
Hotel
Sindi, Turkey
Area 8 679 m²
Dear Esteemed Investors and Prospective Clients, Palamutbükü, located in one of the most …
€2,99M
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Area 25 m²
Shops for Sale Near the Airport in Adabükü Bodrum Shops for sale are located in Adabükü, one…
€205,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with furniture in Kayapinar, Turkey
Commercial 1 bedroom with furniture
Kayapinar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Radisson Red presents a unique project in Turkey in. Izmir. Investing in a hotel room gives…
€42,766
Hotel 2 rooms in Mugla, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms
Mugla, Turkey
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
Small cozy hotel with 20 rooms in KötekliArea: Mugla, Mentes, KötekliFor sale hotel for only…
€2,07M
Hotel with swimming pool, with mountain view, with Меблированная in Datca, Turkey
Hotel with swimming pool, with mountain view, with Меблированная
Datca, Turkey
Floor 1/1
Cozy boutique hotel with green spacious territory in DutchArea: Mugla, Dutch, DutchThere is …
€1,04M
Commercial in Aegean Region, Turkey
Commercial
Aegean Region, Turkey
APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN IZMIR TURKEY SKY-552 is built on a land of 32 thousand square mete…
€61,773
Commercial in Bodrum, Turkey
Commercial
Bodrum, Turkey
SKY-214 project, one of the most beautiful bays of Bodrum, the sea is rising on a plot of 10…
€380,140

Property types in Aegean Region

hotels
