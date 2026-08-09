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Commercial property for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

;
İzmir
4
Aydın
16
Muğla
15
Bodrum
9
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59 properties total found
Hotel 30 m² in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Hotel 30 m²
Oludeniz, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is located in the Hisaroniu district of Fethiye. This area is the closest reside…
$257,249
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Mini-hotel for sale on the first line of the sea in BodrumOffered for sale operating mini-ho…
$2,91M
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Established business 30 m² in Konak, Turkey
Established business 30 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Do you want to receive passive income in dollars without hassle? Your chance—TRYPbyWyndham a…
$135,000
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TekceTekce
Shop 100 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Shop 100 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Shops Offering High Income and Strong Customer Potential in Hisarönü, the Heart of Ölüdeniz …
$319,616
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Commercial property 373 m² in Honaz, Turkey
Commercial property 373 m²
Honaz, Turkey
Area 373 m²
$430,171
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Commercial property 716 m² in Merkezefendi, Turkey
Commercial property 716 m²
Merkezefendi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 716 m²
Floor 1/4
$36,04M
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Commercial property 402 m² in Merkezefendi, Turkey
Commercial property 402 m²
Merkezefendi, Turkey
Area 402 m²
$12,09M
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Commercial property 3 m² in Imamkoy, Turkey
Commercial property 3 m²
Imamkoy, Turkey
Area 3 m²
$2,21M
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Commercial property 26 m² in Yakacik, Turkey
Commercial property 26 m²
Yakacik, Turkey
Area 26 m²
$6,39M
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Investment 160 m² in Didim, Turkey
Investment 160 m²
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
$15,40M
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Commercial property 330 m² in Nazilli, Turkey
Commercial property 330 m²
Nazilli, Turkey
Area 330 m²
$10,02M
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Investment 2 m² in Cayyuzu, Turkey
Investment 2 m²
Cayyuzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,50M
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Commercial property 2 400 m² in Menderes, Turkey
Commercial property 2 400 m²
Menderes, Turkey
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
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Agency
Altincag International Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Commercial property 11 000 m² in Marmaris, Turkey
Commercial property 11 000 m²
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 30
Area 11 000 m²
Number of floors 2
30-Room Seafront and Investment-Ready Hotel for Sale in Orhaniye Orhaniye is a special cove …
$11,04M
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Restaurant 163 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 163 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/16
Commercial Properties in a Complex in İzmir Bornova The commercial properties are located i…
$910,022
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Shop 163 m² in Konak, Turkey
Shop 163 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/38
Commercial Properties on Main Street in Mixed-Use Complex in Konak İzmir Commercial properti…
$961,160
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Restaurant 202 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 202 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 202 m²
Floor 1/16
Commercial Properties in a Complex in İzmir Bornova The commercial properties are located i…
$1,18M
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Commercial property 135 m² in Konak, Turkey
Commercial property 135 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Sarıyer, one of Istanbul's most desirable and dynamic districts, is renowned for its lush gr…
$1,17M
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Restaurant 347 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 347 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 347 m²
Floor 1/12
Commercial Properties in a Project with an Arcade in İzmir Bornova The shops are located on …
$1,29M
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Shop 137 m² in Efeler, Turkey
Shop 137 m²
Efeler, Turkey
Area 137 m²
$1,08M
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Shop 40 m² in Efeler, Turkey
Shop 40 m²
Efeler, Turkey
Area 40 m²
$1,35M
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Hotel 10 m² in Konak, Turkey
Hotel 10 m²
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 3/4
4★ Hotel Investment Project in Izmir Under Wyndham Management Prime Location & Key Compet…
$35,000
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Commercial property 1 600 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Commercial property 1 600 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Full Capacity Boutique Hotel with 16 Rooms in Ölüdeniz, Fethiye Fethiye is one of the most s…
$2,61M
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Commercial property 400 m² in Merkezefendi, Turkey
Commercial property 400 m²
Merkezefendi, Turkey
Area 400 m²
$7,56M
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Restaurant 263 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 263 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/28
Commercial Properties on an Arterial Road in Bornova İzmir The commercial properties are sit…
$893,751
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Hotel 56 m² in Konak, Turkey
Hotel 56 m²
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Limited number of EXCLUSIVE residences at the Radisson Blu hotel. ✅Only 27 residences for…
$400,000
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Commercial property 239 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Commercial property 239 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 239 m²
Floor 1/28
Commercial Properties on an Arterial Road in Bornova İzmir The commercial properties are sit…
$767,068
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Shop 78 m² in Kusadasi, Turkey
Shop 78 m²
Kusadasi, Turkey
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/5
Shops in an Elegant Neighborhood within a Complex in Kuşadası Kuşadası is located close to t…
$251,162
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Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Number of floors 2
Investment proposalApartment hotel on the first line in Yalykavak (Bodrum)An apartment hotel…
$11,81M
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Commercial property 250 m² in Çeşme, Turkey
Commercial property 250 m²
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Boutique Stone Hotel in Alaçatı, Çeşme, İzmir Çeşme is one of İzmir's most celebrated touris…
$2,64M
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Property types in Aegean Region

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