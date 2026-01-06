Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Efeler
  4. Commercial

Commercial property for sale in Efeler, Turkey

shops
3
7 properties total found
Investment 150 m² in Kardeskoy, Turkey
Investment 150 m²
Kardeskoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
$937,352
Leave a request
Commercial property 45 m² in Tepecik, Turkey
Commercial property 45 m²
Tepecik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
$15,82M
Leave a request
Shop 137 m² in Efeler, Turkey
Shop 137 m²
Efeler, Turkey
Area 137 m²
$1,09M
Leave a request
Commercial property 3 m² in Imamkoy, Turkey
Commercial property 3 m²
Imamkoy, Turkey
Area 3 m²
$2,23M
Leave a request
Shop 40 m² in Efeler, Turkey
Shop 40 m²
Efeler, Turkey
Area 40 m²
$1,38M
Leave a request
Shop 115 m² in Efeler, Turkey
Shop 115 m²
Efeler, Turkey
Area 115 m²
$4,92M
Leave a request
Investment 2 m² in Cayyuzu, Turkey
Investment 2 m²
Cayyuzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,52M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go