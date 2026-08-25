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Commercial property for sale in Kepez, Turkey

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6 properties total found
Shop 194 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 194 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 194 m²
Investment Shop with High Rental Potential in Antalya Kepez District Güneş Neighborhood, loc…
$179 783
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Shop 600 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 600 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 600 m²
$25,52M
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Shop 200 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 200 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Shops Suitable for Long-Term Use on a Busy Main Street in Kepez Antalya Kepez is one of Anta…
$732 306
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Shop 579 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Shop 579 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 579 m²
Investment Shops with High-Rental Yield Potential in Antalya Kepez Located in the Yeni Sanay…
$818 362
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Commercial property 10 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Commercial property 10 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Area 10 m²
$405,76M
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Office 61 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Office 61 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 61 m²
$34 324
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