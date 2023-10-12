Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Muğla, Turkey

Hotel 22 rooms in Dalaman, Turkey
Hotel 22 rooms
Dalaman, Turkey
Rooms 22
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 5
-1240 m2 closed area within 385 m2 area (including basement and attic) -It has 5 floors and…
€2,92M
Commercial in Faralya, Turkey
Commercial
Faralya, Turkey
Area 86 000 m²
Butterfly Valley: Turkey's Haven and the Global Star of Investment Introduction: The Idea…
€47,15M
Hotel 384 rooms in Akyarlar, Turkey
Hotel 384 rooms
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
€150,00M
Hotel in Mesudiye, Turkey
Hotel
Mesudiye, Turkey
Area 8 679 m²
Dear Esteemed Investors and Prospective Clients, Palamutbükü, located in one of the most …
€2,97M
Hotel in Sindi, Turkey
Hotel
Sindi, Turkey
Area 8 679 m²
Dear Esteemed Investors and Prospective Clients, Palamutbükü, located in one of the most …
€2,97M
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Area 25 m²
Shops for Sale Near the Airport in Adabükü Bodrum Shops for sale are located in Adabükü, one…
€205,000
Hotel 2 rooms in Mugla, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms
Mugla, Turkey
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
Small cozy hotel with 20 rooms in KötekliArea: Mugla, Mentes, KötekliFor sale hotel for only…
€2,07M
Hotel with swimming pool, with mountain view, with Меблированная in Datca, Turkey
Hotel with swimming pool, with mountain view, with Меблированная
Datca, Turkey
Floor 1/1
Cozy boutique hotel with green spacious territory in DutchArea: Mugla, Dutch, DutchThere is …
€1,04M
Commercial in Bodrum, Turkey
Commercial
Bodrum, Turkey
SKY-214 project, one of the most beautiful bays of Bodrum, the sea is rising on a plot of 10…
€377,202
