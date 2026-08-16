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Commercial property for sale in Muğla, Turkey

;
Bodrum
9
Fethiye
5
15 properties total found
Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Number of floors 2
Investment proposalApartment hotel on the first line in Yalykavak (Bodrum)An apartment hotel…
$11,81M
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Commercial property 1 077 m² in Bodrum, Turkey
Commercial property 1 077 m²
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 077 m²
Number of floors 2
9-Units Seafront Hotel for Sale in Yalıkavak This hotel for sale is located in Yalıkavak, on…
$11,81M
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Commercial property 11 000 m² in Marmaris, Turkey
Commercial property 11 000 m²
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 30
Area 11 000 m²
Number of floors 2
30-Room Seafront and Investment-Ready Hotel for Sale in Orhaniye Orhaniye is a special cove …
$11,01M
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Commercial property 1 600 m² in Oludeniz, Turkey
Commercial property 1 600 m²
Oludeniz, Turkey
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 600 m²
Fethiye, located in one of the Mediterranean's most breathtaking regions, is known for its r…
$2,94M
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Commercial property 1 600 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Commercial property 1 600 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Full Capacity Boutique Hotel with 16 Rooms in Ölüdeniz, Fethiye Fethiye is one of the most s…
$2,60M
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Shop 66 m² in Bodrum, Turkey
Shop 66 m²
Bodrum, Turkey
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
High-Value Commercial Units in an Excellent Location with Modern Design in Konacık This comm…
$947,280
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Mini-hotel for sale on the first line of the sea in BodrumOffered for sale operating mini-ho…
$2,91M
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 30 m² in Oludeniz, Turkey
Hotel 30 m²
Oludeniz, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is located in the Hisaroniu district of Fethiye. This area is the closest reside…
$257,249
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Shop 44 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Shop 44 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
Shop with High Profit Potential in the Busiest Area of Fethiye Çalış Çalış, one of the areas…
$291,498
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Commercial property 1 150 m² in Bodrum, Turkey
Commercial property 1 150 m²
Bodrum, Turkey
Area 1 150 m²
Customized Functional Commercial Properties in Bodrum Konacık Commercial properties are loca…
$8,70M
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Investment 150 m² in Gundogan, Turkey
Investment 150 m²
Gundogan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$22,09M
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Shop 100 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Shop 100 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Shops Offering High Income and Strong Customer Potential in Hisarönü, the Heart of Ölüdeniz …
$326,200
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Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Presented for sale hotel, located on the first coastline in the resort town of Bodrum.Bodrum…
$5,00M
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Hotel 30 000 m² in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel 30 000 m²
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
$161,98M
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Hotel 30 000 m² in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel 30 000 m²
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
$161,95M
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Property types in Muğla

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