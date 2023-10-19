Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Bursa, Turkey

3 properties total found
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/25
Investment Offices Close to Main Road in the Center of Bursa. The offices for sale in Bursa …
€75,500
Office 1 bedroom with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/22
Well-Located Offices with Advantageous Prices in Nilufer Bursa. The modern offices are close…
€83,000
Shop 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Gemlik, Turkey
Shop 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop with a Ready Tenant and Rental Income in Bursa Gemlik. The shop for sale in Bursa Gemli…
€205,000
