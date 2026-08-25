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Commercial property for sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

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10 properties total found
Commercial property 1 650 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 1 650 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 650 m²
Number of floors 9
Boutique Hotel with Bosphorus View in İstanbul Beyoğlu The boutique hotel is situated in Be…
$7,49M
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Shop 87 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop 87 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Shop with Spacious Usage Area on Main Street in Beyoğlu Commercial shops are located in the …
$429 611
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Commercial property 850 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 850 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 24
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
24-Room Hotel 50 m from Istiklal Street and Pera Palace Hotel in Pera, Beyoğlu This 24-room …
$8,39M
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Commercial property 2 000 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Hotel with Sea and City Views on Main Avenue in Touristic Area in İstanbul Beyoğlu The sea-v…
$17,97M
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Hotel 330 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Hotel 330 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 330 m²
Situated in one of Istanbul's most iconic and enchanting areas, Galata, this boutique proper…
$1,29M
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Commercial property 1 650 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 1 650 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 650 m²
Located in the vibrant and highly sought-after area of Cihangir, Beyoglu, this boutique hote…
$8,49M
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TekceTekce
Investment in Beyoglu, Turkey
Investment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Floor 3
Tersane İstanbul Residences: Your Luxury Sanctuary in the Heart of Istanbul Why Invest in…
$846 240
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Office in Beyoglu, Turkey
Office
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial offices with a panoramic view of the city in Istanbul The residence offers a co…
$967 425
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Commercial property 200 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 200 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 10
Area 200 m²
This ready-to-operate boutique hotel is located on a bustling main street in Cihangir, Beyog…
$2,53M
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Hotel 260 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Hotel 260 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 5
The building is located in the Taksim area in the center of Istanbul, surrounded by cafes, s…
$1,80M
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