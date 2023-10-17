Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Marmara Region, Turkey

96 properties total found
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€389,000
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Investment Commercial Properties in Kadikoy. Commercial properties in Istanbul …
€741,000
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€475,000
Commercial in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 35 000 m²
TC is located in the very center of Istanbul, in a tourist area, where other vehicles do not…
€132,00M
Commercial 1 room with gaurded area, with secure parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 room with gaurded area, with secure parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
The project was created specifically for those who want to earn money.Take your place in the…
€405,000
Warehouse in Marmara Region, Turkey
Warehouse
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 19 460 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear Respected Investors and Interested Parties, We are pleased to present two separate p…
€18,95M
Warehouse in Marmara Region, Turkey
Warehouse
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 19 460 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear Respected Investors and Interested Parties, We are pleased to present two separate p…
€18,95M
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
€241,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial Properties in Shopping Center in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The commercial properties…
€1,06M
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€1,99M
Office with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 269 m²
Commercial Shops Located in Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Shops are located in one of the most…
€1,33M
Shop with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Real Estate with Valuable Tenants in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Commercial real estate …
€916,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 90 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€682,000
Office with parking, with with repair in Avcilar, Turkey
Office with parking, with with repair
Avcilar, Turkey
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 8
Commercial Properties Near E-5 Highway in Avcilar Istanbul. Commercial properties for sale i…
€149,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Commercial Shop in Esenyurt Close to Amenities. The commercial properties offer a…
€312,000
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€277,000
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€2,05M
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,38M
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,18M
Office 5 bedrooms with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 5 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 4
Environmentally-Friendly Building for Sale in Istanbul Uskudar. The building in Istanbul is …
€3,75M
Office with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Istanbul, Turkey
Office with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Istanbul, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€796,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Guengoeren, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Guengoeren, Turkey
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 4
Shops Close to the Sea and Public Transport in Merter Istanbul. Shops for sale in Istanbul a…
€451,000
Office with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 12
Modern Design Offices Suitable for Investment in Beylikduzu. Modern offices are located near…
€577,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€557,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with parking, with with repair in Kagithane, Turkey
Commercial 1 bedroom with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€304,000
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€1,33M
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€850,000
Office 1 bedroom with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€551,000
Commercial real estate with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial real estate with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 10
Area 1 650 m²
Number of floors 9
Boutique Hotel Close to Major Points of City in Istanbul Taksim. The boutique hotel is locat…
€7,12M
Commercial real estate with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial real estate with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea View Hotel on Main Street in Beyoglu Istanbul. The licensed 20-room hotel is centrally l…
€18,89M

