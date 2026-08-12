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Commercial property for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

;
Istanbul
10
Fatih
14
Yalova
12
Beyoglu
10
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130 properties total found
Operational Petrol Ofisi Fuel Station for Sale in Bursa in Kalender Caddesi, Turkey
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Operational Petrol Ofisi Fuel Station for Sale in Bursa
Kalender Caddesi, Turkey
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Operational Petrol Ofisi Fuel Station for Sale in Bursa A fully operational and income-ge…
$3,24M
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
Modern Commercial Plaza Building with E-5 Highway Frontage in Pendik, Istanbul in , Turkey
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Modern Commercial Plaza Building with E-5 Highway Frontage in Pendik, Istanbul
, Turkey
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 4
A newly constructed, independent commercial building offering high visibility and excellent …
$4,36M
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
Commercial property in Karacahisar, Turkey
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Commercial property
Karacahisar, Turkey
Imagine you wake up and the business is working. Mining, processing, earning. Without you. W…
$12,00M
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Private seller
Languages
Русский
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 72 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Commercial property 72 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 10
Investment Hotel Rooms for Sale 1.2 Km from the Metro in Kağıthane İstanbul The ready projec…
$350,837
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Commercial property 1 650 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 1 650 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 650 m²
Number of floors 9
Boutique Hotel with Bosphorus View in İstanbul Beyoğlu The boutique hotel is situated in Be…
$7,50M
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Commercial property 1 m² in , Turkey
Commercial property 1 m²
, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$3,40M
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Commercial property 2 318 m² in Uskudar, Turkey
Commercial property 2 318 m²
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Area 2 318 m²
Number of floors 8
Business Center in Istanbul Üsküdar, Close to Metro and Metrobus Line The business center is…
$10,48M
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Shop 87 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop 87 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Shop with Spacious Usage Area on Main Street in Beyoğlu Commercial shops are located in the …
$430,468
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Commercial property 1 m² in , Turkey
Commercial property 1 m²
, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$1,86M
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Shop 1 200 m² in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Shop 1 200 m²
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 12
Shops Near the Main Road in Alibeyköy Eyüpsultan İstanbul The commercial shops are located i…
$1,20M
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Commercial property 6 m² in Yakacik D100 Kuzey Yanyol, Turkey
Commercial property 6 m²
Yakacik D100 Kuzey Yanyol, Turkey
Area 6 m²
$720,83M
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Shop 108 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Shop 108 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 20
Shops for Sale in Advantageous Location in Istanbul Esenyurt These turnkey shops are located…
$200,808
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Investment 4 m² in , Turkey
Investment 4 m²
, Turkey
Area 4 m²
$3,49M
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Shop 1 502 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop 1 502 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 1 502 m²
Number of floors 13
Shop in a Strategic Location in Kağıthane İstanbul The shop in Kağıthane, İstanbul is situat…
$12,61M
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Commercial property 72 m² in , Turkey
Commercial property 72 m²
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
$6,98M
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Office 95 m² in Süreyya Opera, Turkey
Office 95 m²
Süreyya Opera, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
$12,09M
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Shop 500 m² in Altınova, Turkey
Shop 500 m²
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Offices and Shops in the Business Center Facing the Main Road in Yalova Yalova is frequently…
$806,695
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Commercial property 2 000 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Hotel with Sea and City Views on Main Avenue in Touristic Area in İstanbul Beyoğlu The sea-v…
$18,01M
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Commercial property 850 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 850 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 24
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
24-Room Hotel 50 m from Istiklal Street and Pera Palace Hotel in Pera, Beyoğlu This 24-room …
$9,72M
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Investment 110 m² in 13 Nisan Cifte Cesme Sokak, Turkey
Investment 110 m²
13 Nisan Cifte Cesme Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
$14,74M
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Commercial property 269 m² in Sisli, Turkey
Commercial property 269 m²
Sisli, Turkey
Area 269 m²
This project is situated in sisli, one of istanbul's most central and sought-after locations…
$1,56M
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Shop 87 m² in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop 87 m²
Basaksehir, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Investment New Shops on a Main Road in Başakşehir İstanbul Başakşehir is a rising district t…
$360,243
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Shop 90 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Shop 90 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 90 m²
Key-Ready Shops for Sale in Esenyurt İstanbul The shops in the Esenyurt district of İstanbu…
$750,145
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Office 85 m² in Sariyer, Turkey
Office 85 m²
Sariyer, Turkey
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 65
Spacious Offices Close to TEM Highway in İstanbul Sarıyer Sarıyer, one of the most popular d…
$725,910
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Commercial property 4 m² in , Turkey
Commercial property 4 m²
, Turkey
Area 4 m²
$9,18M
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Commercial property 1 650 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 1 650 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 650 m²
Located in the vibrant and highly sought-after area of Cihangir, Beyoglu, this boutique hote…
$8,49M
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Office 41 m² in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Office 41 m²
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
Shops Facing Istanbul Highway in Yalova Gaziosmanpaşa Yalova is a frequently preferred touri…
$78,514
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Shop 291 m² in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Shop 291 m²
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop for Sale in Çekmeköy with High Income Potential Çekmeköy, located on the Asian side of …
$1,05M
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Investment 86 m² in , Turkey
Investment 86 m²
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
$6,74M
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Shop 248 m² in Cicek Caddesi, Turkey
Shop 248 m²
Cicek Caddesi, Turkey
Area 248 m²
$21,86M
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Property types in Marmara Region

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offices
investment properties
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