96 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€389,000
Recommend
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
145 m²
4
Well-Located Investment Commercial Properties in Kadikoy. Commercial properties in Istanbul …
€741,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
100 m²
14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€475,000
Recommend
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
35 000 m²
TC is located in the very center of Istanbul, in a tourist area, where other vehicles do not…
€132,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with gaurded area, with secure parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
50 m²
The project was created specifically for those who want to earn money.Take your place in the…
€405,000
Recommend
Warehouse
Marmara Region, Turkey
19 460 m²
1
Dear Respected Investors and Interested Parties, We are pleased to present two separate p…
€18,95M
1
Recommend
Warehouse
Marmara Region, Turkey
19 460 m²
1
Dear Respected Investors and Interested Parties, We are pleased to present two separate p…
€18,95M
Recommend
1
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
2
65 m²
10
€241,000
Recommend
Shop with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
180 m²
2
Commercial Properties in Shopping Center in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The commercial properties…
€1,06M
Recommend
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
249 m²
14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€1,99M
Recommend
Office with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
269 m²
Commercial Shops Located in Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Shops are located in one of the most…
€1,33M
Recommend
Shop with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
100 m²
9
Commercial Real Estate with Valuable Tenants in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Commercial real estate …
€916,000
Recommend
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
90 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€682,000
Recommend
Office with parking, with with repair
Avcilar, Turkey
36 m²
8
Commercial Properties Near E-5 Highway in Avcilar Istanbul. Commercial properties for sale i…
€149,000
Recommend
Shop with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
160 m²
13
Investment Commercial Shop in Esenyurt Close to Amenities. The commercial properties offer a…
€312,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
1
95 m²
20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€277,000
Recommend
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
3
360 m²
7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€2,05M
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
1
198 m²
7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,38M
Recommend
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
2
241 m²
7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€1,18M
Recommend
Office 5 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
7
3
395 m²
4
Environmentally-Friendly Building for Sale in Istanbul Uskudar. The building in Istanbul is …
€3,75M
Recommend
Office with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Istanbul, Turkey
135 m²
65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€796,000
Recommend
Shop with parking, with with repair
Guengoeren, Turkey
20 m²
4
Shops Close to the Sea and Public Transport in Merter Istanbul. Shops for sale in Istanbul a…
€451,000
Recommend
Office with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
226 m²
12
Modern Design Offices Suitable for Investment in Beylikduzu. Modern offices are located near…
€577,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
2
90 m²
10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€557,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
1
47 m²
10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€304,000
Recommend
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
3
199 m²
10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€1,33M
Recommend
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
2
131 m²
10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€850,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
1
82 m²
10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€551,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
10
1 650 m²
9
Boutique Hotel Close to Major Points of City in Istanbul Taksim. The boutique hotel is locat…
€7,12M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
20
2 000 m²
8
Sea View Hotel on Main Street in Beyoglu Istanbul. The licensed 20-room hotel is centrally l…
€18,89M
Recommend
