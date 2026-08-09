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Commercial property for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

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5 properties total found
Hotel 30 m² in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Hotel 30 m²
Oludeniz, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is located in the Hisaroniu district of Fethiye. This area is the closest reside…
$257,249
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Shop 100 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Shop 100 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Shops Offering High Income and Strong Customer Potential in Hisarönü, the Heart of Ölüdeniz …
$319,616
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Commercial property 1 600 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Commercial property 1 600 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Full Capacity Boutique Hotel with 16 Rooms in Ölüdeniz, Fethiye Fethiye is one of the most s…
$2,61M
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Shop 44 m² in Fethiye, Turkey
Shop 44 m²
Fethiye, Turkey
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
Shop with High Profit Potential in the Busiest Area of Fethiye Çalış Çalış, one of the areas…
$293,651
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Commercial property 1 600 m² in Oludeniz, Turkey
Commercial property 1 600 m²
Oludeniz, Turkey
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 600 m²
Fethiye, located in one of the Mediterranean's most breathtaking regions, is known for its r…
$2,94M
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