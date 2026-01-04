Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Merkezefendi
  4. Commercial

Commercial property for sale in Merkezefendi, Turkey

6 properties total found
Commercial property 400 m² in Merkezefendi, Turkey
Commercial property 400 m²
Merkezefendi, Turkey
Area 400 m²
$7,62M
Commercial property 440 m² in Merkezefendi, Turkey
Commercial property 440 m²
Merkezefendi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 440 m²
Floor 2/3
$7,97M
Commercial property 716 m² in Merkezefendi, Turkey
Commercial property 716 m²
Merkezefendi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 716 m²
Floor 1/4
$36,35M
Shop 60 m² in Merkezefendi, Turkey
Shop 60 m²
Merkezefendi, Turkey
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
$6,98M
Commercial property 416 m² in Sirinkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial property 416 m²
Sirinkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 416 m²
$11,49M
Commercial property 577 m² in Merkezefendi, Turkey
Commercial property 577 m²
Merkezefendi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 577 m²
Floor 2/3
$25,33M
