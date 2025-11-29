Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akdeniz
  4. Commercial

Commercial property for sale in Akdeniz, Turkey

4 properties total found
Shop 308 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Shop 308 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 308 m²
$16,24M
Leave a request
Shop 300 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Shop 300 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 300 m²
$17,39M
Leave a request
Manufacture 10 m² in Nacarli, Turkey
Manufacture 10 m²
Nacarli, Turkey
Area 10 m²
$110,17M
Leave a request
NotarNotar
Commercial property 5 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Commercial property 5 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 5 m²
$11,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go