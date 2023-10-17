Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Ankara

Commercial real estate in Ankara, Turkey

offices
3
shops
9
12 properties total found
Shop with parking, with with repair in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 9
New Shops for Sale in a Valuable Location in Ankara Yenimahalle Shops for sale are located i…
€133,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
New Commercial Properties Suitable for Citizenship in Oran Çankaya Brand new commercial prop…
€265,000
Office 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
Office 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€268,000
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€182,000
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking in Goelbasi, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with balcony, with parking
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Offices in Mixed Complex in Incek Ankara Luxe offices are located in the Incek nei…
€125,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
New Investment Commercial Property in a Boutique Project in İncek, Ankara The newly built co…
€247,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Mamak, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Mamak, Turkey
Area 70 m²
New Investment Commercial Real Estate in a Luxury Residential Project in Mamak, Ankara Newly…
€366,000
Shop with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Shop with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
New Commercial Properties in a Luxury Project at a Prime Location in Ankara Beytepe Commerci…
€1,03M
Shop with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Area 500 m²
Investment Commercial Properties in a Central Location in Ankara Altindag Altindag is one of…
€741,000
Shop with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Shop with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment Shops in an Advantageous Position in a Complex in Ankara Etimesgut Modern shops a…
€340,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Shops in a Prestigious Location in Ankara, Etimesgut The stylishly designed shops a…
€332,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious Commercial Real Estate Near the State Hospital in Pursaklar Ankara Commercial real …
€146,000
