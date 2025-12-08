Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial property for sale in Eskişehir, Turkey

Odunpazarı
8
Tepebaşı
6
14 properties total found
Investment 220 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Investment 220 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$5,53M
Shop 140 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 140 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 140 m²
$2,04M
Shop 410 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 410 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 410 m²
$15,73M
Shop 175 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 175 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
$13,98M
Office 160 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Office 160 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
$6,99M
Manufacture 25 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Manufacture 25 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 25 m²
$232,88M
Shop 225 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 225 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 225 m²
$4,25M
Shop 220 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 220 m²
$3,78M
Office 75 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Office 75 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
$5,24M
Shop 555 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 555 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 555 m²
$14,27M
Office 125 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Office 125 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
$4,60M
Shop 800 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Shop 800 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Area 800 m²
$6,38M
Commercial property 125 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Commercial property 125 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 125 m²
$2,10M
Office 60 m² in Odunpazarı, Turkey
Office 60 m²
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
$2,64M
