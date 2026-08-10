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Commercial property for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

;
hotels
5
offices
19
investment properties
3
shops
8
43 properties total found
Commercial property 2 500 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 2 500 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 25
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel with an Ongoing Business for Sale in Antalya Güzeloba The hotel building for sale is l…
$2,94M
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Office 150 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 150 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial Properties on the Ring Road in Alanya Commercial properties are located in the Al…
$280,447
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Office 68 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 68 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
City-View Commercial Properties in a Business Center in Oba, Alanya Oba, located in Alanya, …
$228,189
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TekceTekce
Office 115 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 115 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Commercial Real Estate for Sale on the Busy Ring Road in Oba, Alanya Alanya, the heart of su…
$696,212
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Commercial property 43 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 43 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:A new business center project in the center of Alanya.Abo…
$173,948
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Shop 227 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 227 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 227 m²
Centrally Located Commercial Properties for Sale in Alanya Alanya, the outstanding holiday r…
$937,891
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Office 161 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 161 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 161 m²
Spacious and Stylishly Designed City-View Offices for Sale in Central Alanya The center of …
$466,546
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Office 128 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 128 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 3
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$530,540
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Office 123 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 123 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$542,292
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Commercial property 371 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 371 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 371 m²
Floor 2/4
$54,13M
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Shop 120 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 120 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 120 m²
$24,76M
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Office 70 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 70 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Offices Located in the Bustling Centre of Amenities in Alanya Mahmutlar The chic offices…
$283,312
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Shop 39 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 39 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 39 m²
$2,56M
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Shop 337 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 337 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 337 m²
City-View Commercial Properties in a Business Center in Oba, Alanya Oba, located in Alanya, …
$1,43M
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Shop 1 500 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 1 500 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Shops for Sale in a Prime Location in Şirinyalı, Antalya The three-unit shops are situated i…
$1,99M
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Office 209 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 209 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 209 m²
Floor 4
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$764,434
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Office 68 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 68 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
City-View Commercial Properties in a Business Center in Oba, Alanya Oba, located in Alanya, …
$211,075
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Investment 120 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Investment 120 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
$5,23M
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Hotel in Muratpasa, Turkey
Hotel
Muratpasa, Turkey
Operating hotel in Adrasan (Antalya) - ready-made hotel business surrounded by mountains and…
$3,21M
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Office 247 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 247 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 2
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$588,445
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Commercial property 576 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 576 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 576 m²
$30,81M
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Office 55 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 55 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Spacious and Stylishly Designed City-View Offices for Sale in Central Alanya The center of …
$174,955
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Shop 92 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 92 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 92 m²
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$651,905
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Restaurant 230 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Restaurant 230 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 230 m²
Tenant-Occupied Commercial Property for Sale in a Central Location in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmu…
$854,085
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Commercial property 576 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 576 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 576 m²
$30,52M
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Commercial property 350 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 350 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial 400m from the Marina in Antalya Muratpaşa Kaleiçi This commercial in Kaleiçi (Old…
$2,22M
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Office 143 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 143 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
City-View Commercial Properties in a Business Center in Oba, Alanya Oba, located in Alanya, …
$319,465
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Investment 235 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Investment 235 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
$3,66M
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Office 73 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 73 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$161,534
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Office 90 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 90 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$393,626
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