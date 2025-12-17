Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Tepebaşı
  4. Commercial

Commercial property for sale in Tepebaşı, Turkey

shops
3
6 properties total found
Shop 410 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 410 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 410 m²
$15,84M
Leave a request
Office 75 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Office 75 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
$5,29M
Leave a request
Shop 175 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 175 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
$14,10M
Leave a request
Shop 140 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 140 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 140 m²
$2,06M
Leave a request
Office 160 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Office 160 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
$7,05M
Leave a request
Commercial property 125 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Commercial property 125 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 125 m²
$2,12M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go