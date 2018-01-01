  1. Realting.com
Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€283,490
About the complex

The residence features around-the-clock security, swimming pools and sports grounds, a gym, a kids' playground, a sauna and a hamam, a parking.

Completion - April, 2024.

Infrastructure

The property is located in a green area, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.

  • School - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 2 km
  • Metrobus station - 5 km
  • Istanbul International Airport - 53 km
  • Shopping mall - 3.5 km
  • Taksim Square - 39 km
  • Coast - 4 km
  • E-5 highway - 3 km
Marmara Region, Turkey

