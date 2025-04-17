Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$167,916
14/04/2025
$166,879
13/04/2025
$166,977
12/04/2025
$167,599
11/04/2025
$171,387
10/04/2025
$172,086
09/04/2025
$172,950
08/04/2025
$172,843
06/04/2025
$172,944
05/04/2025
$171,369
04/04/2025
$173,658
03/04/2025
$175,583
02/04/2025
$175,215
01/04/2025
$174,818
30/03/2025
$174,283
29/03/2025
$175,584
28/03/2025
$176,225
27/03/2025
$175,608
26/03/2025
$175,497
25/03/2025
$174,897
24/03/2025
$174,299
;
19
ID: 23655
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418272
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

The project features:

  • sea and city views
  • gym
  • parking
  • security
  • kids' playground
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located directly on the sea and is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure, including parks and the marina with restaurants and bars.

  • West Istanbul Marina - 8 minutes
  • Metrobus - 12 minutes
  • Supermarket - 12 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 55 minutes

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey

