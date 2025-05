With its seafront location and luxury design architecture, the residence promises you a dream life.

In the project, which comprises 6 blocks within 3 floors each, a total of 36 options including garden duplexes, roof duplexes and apartments, ranging from 2+1 to 6+2, where we bring together calmness and luxury, waiting for their distinguished owners.

Amenities:

indoor swimming pool

gym

sauna

steam bath

Turkish bath

security

kids' playgrounds

landscaped green area

"Smart Home" system

West Istanbul Marina - 3 minutes

E-5 highway - 10 minutes

University - 10 minutes

Supermarket - 12 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure