Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$216,892
14/04/2025
$215,553
13/04/2025
$215,679
12/04/2025
$216,482
11/04/2025
$221,376
10/04/2025
$222,278
09/04/2025
$223,393
08/04/2025
$223,254
06/04/2025
$223,387
05/04/2025
$221,352
04/04/2025
$224,308
03/04/2025
$226,796
02/04/2025
$226,319
01/04/2025
$225,807
30/03/2025
$225,116
29/03/2025
$226,797
28/03/2025
$227,624
27/03/2025
$226,826
26/03/2025
$226,685
25/03/2025
$225,909
24/03/2025
$225,137
3
ID: 21714
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391690
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

Alya Dream shows its difference with its design and concept suitable for family life. Alya Dream offers you a brand new life center topping your dreams for your loved ones with its privileges. At Alya Dream, which will add happiness and peace to your every moment, your day, starting with the beauty of the sea view, becomes more precious with every breath you take in the greenery area.

Features

  • indoor swimming pool
  • Turkish bath
  • sauna
  • steam room
  • gym
  • green area
  • kids' playground
  • indoor parking
  • around-the-clock security
Location and nearby infrastructure

Beylikdüzü, where the exemplary urbanization model is in place, offers an infrastructure to meet all the needs of Alya Dream residents. You will live every moment to the fullest extent with private and public schools, hospitals, shopping and cultural centers around the project, as well as greenery areas and parks where you can spend pleasant time.

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$216,892
