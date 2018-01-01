  1. Realting.com
  Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey

Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€632,400
About the complex

The residential complex consists of 55 buildings with 3-4 bedroom apartments and 22 villas with 4-6 bedrooms. All units have spacious rooms and large balconies. The buildings are surrounded by landscaped areas with recreational facilities.

The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline.

There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus.

Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance.

By car:

  • Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport — 50 min.
  • E5 highway — 11 min
  • Nisantashi — 40 min
  • Taksim Square — 40 min
Marmara Region, Turkey

