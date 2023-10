Karakocali, Turkey

from €83,000

With an amazing exterior design, this real estate in Alanya is filled with architectonic features of nature and its green surroundings. These apartments with its beautiful terraces overlooking the swimming pool or green surroundings. Why Buy this Real Estate in Alanya?-In a good neighborhood -Rich residential features -A good investment opportunity Modernly designed Real Estate located in Oba, AlanyaThis new-Built real estate is located in Oba, Alanya, one of the liveliest neighborhoods in Alanya. Oba offers great investment offers for real estate buyers. Oba is just 4 Km far from Alanya center and it's becoming the new center in Alanya with its shopping mall, nice boulevard, and social amenities. Alanya offers quality and peaceful life standards with its beautiful beaches, mountains and city life New real estate in Alanya Turkey is just 1 km from the beach, close to the bus stop, local bazaar, football stadium, hospital, international school, restaurants, and cafes. Alanya real estate for sale 4 km to Alanya center, 40 km to Gazipaşa Airport and 130 Km to Antalya Airport New real estate in Alanya with breathtaking views over the city in the sought after area of Alanya, with rich residential facilities like swimming pool, Gym, sauna, steam room Outdoor features of Alanya Real EstateIndoor swimming pooloutdoor swimming poolTurkish BathFitness centerPool BarPergolasSurveillance camerasGame roomMini-ClubCaretakerWi-fiChildren playgroundRelax room Apartment Type and Features of New Real estate 1+1 and 2+1 apartments available in the residential complex. in a One-bedroom apartment, the accommodation is distributed into the entrance hall, terrace with pool and garden views, one bedroom and one open plan living room with fully fitted kitchen, and shower.