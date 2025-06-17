  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beylikduzu
  4. Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey

Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$231,903
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23211
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414543
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

The multifunctional project includes residential, commercial, office units.

The windows offer views of the sea, the lake, and the city.

Completion - 30/06/2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 200 meters from Beykent University
  • 100 meters from Perlavista Shopping Mall
  • 200 meters from Beylikdüzü State Hospital
  • 2 minutes from E-5 Highway
  • 2 minutes from Metrobus main station
  • 5 minutes from Kıyı Marina
  • 5 minutes from Albotros Beach
  • Close to many international schools

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool close to the center of Düzce, Turkey
Black Sea Region, Turkey
from
$205,882
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$111,385
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,19M
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment with sea view in Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$160,203
Residential complex New residence with a green area and a spa near the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$169,196
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$231,903
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$75,038
The project consists of 2 blocks, with one bedroom flats. Residential complex with various amenities and recreation areas. 50% prepayment and 12-month instalments are possible. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in Erdemli district, 600 metres to the sea
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter New Properties in Alanya, Oba with Charming Design
Residential quarter New Properties in Alanya, Oba with Charming Design
Oba, Turkey
from
$132,398
-Affordably priced property located in the best residential district -Brand new property walking distance to all daily amenities -Charming interior and exterior design   These newly build Properties in Alanya are located in the Oba neighborhood which is accepted as a high-class residential a…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,82M
We offer villas with large gardens and panoramic views of the lake and the sea. It's possible to build a swimming pool. The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, cafes and restaurants, a gym, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds. Facilities and equ…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
Show all publications