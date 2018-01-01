  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound

Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€206,880
;
19
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ It is within a privileged location in the Yakuplu neighborhood, one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of Beylikdüzü. An investment opportunity near the most significant infrastructure projects in Turkey. It is next to the main transportation lines and close to public utilities and services. It is a family compound with spacious apartments and integrated social facilities. It has luxurious apartments with stunning views of the Marmara Sea and landscape.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Luxurious residential complex just 600 meters from the beach
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€359,000
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€565,000
Residential complex ZhK vblizi socialnyh obektov rayona Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€169,574
Residential complex Finished residential complex in the center
Alanya, Turkey
from
€370,000
Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€850,000
You are viewing
Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€206,880
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments with spacious balconies in a complex with swimming pool and recreation areas, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Two bedroom apartments with spacious balconies in a complex with swimming pool and recreation areas, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€91,000
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, sports grounds, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex. There is a building with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard Furniture in the bathroom Steel reinforced door Double-glazed windows Painted walls with water-resistant paint Class 1 sanitary fittings Class 1 shower cubicle Location and nearby infrastructure Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt semeynoy koncepcii v rayone Kadykey Stambul
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt semeynoy koncepcii v rayone Kadykey Stambul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€291,500
The year of construction 2024
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykey district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55.17 to 257.37 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Antalya, Turkey
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€184,200
The residence features a swimming pool, a large underground parking, a gym, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Antalya, 3 minutes away from the Mediterranean Sea.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go