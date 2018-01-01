  1. Realting.com
  3. Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Istanbul, Turkey

Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Istanbul, Turkey

About the complex

The residential complex has low-rise apartments with sea views, designed as villas and mansions. There are 2 apartments on each floor. There is an opportunity to choose 1-4 bedroom units with private gardens, balconies or terraces.

The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus.

Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance.

By car:

  • Marmara Park Shopping Mall - 15 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport - 50 min.
  • E5 highway - 11 min
  • Nisantashi - 40 min
  • Taksim Square - 40 min
