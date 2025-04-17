Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city, parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a luxury hotel, a garden, swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a fitness center, tennis and basketball courts.
Facilities and equipment in the hous…
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a three-level parking, a fitness center, cafes and restaurants.
Completion - December, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the park.
Shopping mall - 2.7 km
Airport - 4.5 km
Hospital - 4 km
ANTA Home Neon is a bright and modern residence. The apartments, amenities amd management company - everything is carefully thought out here to provide the increasing demand for short-term and long-term lease.
Features
underground garage
gated territory
fitness center
shop, cafe and restaur…