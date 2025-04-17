  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$200,602
07/05/2025
$200,096
14/04/2025
$199,197
13/04/2025
$199,315
12/04/2025
$200,057
11/04/2025
$204,579
10/04/2025
$205,413
09/04/2025
$206,443
08/04/2025
$206,315
06/04/2025
$206,437
05/04/2025
$204,557
04/04/2025
$207,289
03/04/2025
$209,588
02/04/2025
$209,148
01/04/2025
$208,674
30/03/2025
$208,036
29/03/2025
$209,589
28/03/2025
$210,354
27/03/2025
$209,616
26/03/2025
$209,485
25/03/2025
$208,769
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 13294
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2343550
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

The residence features kids' playgrounds, a football field and a basketball court, a parking and a garage, around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 800 meters
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • University - 5 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes
  • Hospital - 1 km
  • Marmara Sea coast - 8 minutes
  • E-5 highway - 10 minutes

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
