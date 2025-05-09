Residential complex Apartment in the luxurious Babacan Central complex.

We present you our new project from a well-known developer, within walking distance from the E-5 highway and the Marmara Park shopping center, educational and medical institutions within a radius of several kilometers.

The complex is located in the Beylikduzu area on the European side of the city, a beautiful, family, cozy, dynamically developing area, an area with high-quality new residential complexes.

The total development area is 20,000 m2, the complex consists of 3 blocks of 19, 20 and 24 floors, apartments with various layouts are for sale - from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, areas from 52 m2 to 198 m2, as well as commercial premises.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Down payment 35%!

No% installments until the end of construction!

Completion date: Q1 2026.

Infrastructure:

Lounge area

Indoor swimming pool

Children's play area

Sports grounds

Commercial facilities

Sauna and Hamam

Fitness center

Parking

24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.