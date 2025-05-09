  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartment in the luxurious Babacan Central complex.

Residential complex Apartment in the luxurious Babacan Central complex.

Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$149,000
16
ID: 26182
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1272
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We present you our new project from a well-known developer, within walking distance from the E-5 highway and the Marmara Park shopping center, educational and medical institutions within a radius of several kilometers.

The complex is located in the Beylikduzu area on the European side of the city, a beautiful, family, cozy, dynamically developing area, an area with high-quality new residential complexes.

The total development area is 20,000 m2, the complex consists of 3 blocks of 19, 20 and 24 floors, apartments with various layouts are for sale - from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, areas from 52 m2 to 198 m2, as well as commercial premises.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Down payment 35%!
No% installments until the end of construction!

Completion date: Q1 2026.

Infrastructure:

Lounge area
Indoor swimming pool
Children's play area
Sports grounds
Commercial facilities
Sauna and Hamam
Fitness center
Parking
24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey

