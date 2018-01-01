  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
€235,699
About the complex

We offer apartments with terraces and views of the sea and the marina.

The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, a cafe, a parking.

Completion - March, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the Marmara Sea.

  • Metrobus - 3 km
  • Beach - 1 km
  • School - 4 km
  • City center - 40 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • University - 3 km
  • Hospital - 3 km
  • E-5 highway - 3 km
  • Airport - 40 km
Marmara Region, Turkey

New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
