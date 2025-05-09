  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$285,000
9
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26184
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1166
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex is located in the Beylikduzu area on the European side of the city, a beautiful, family, cozy, dynamically developing area, an area with high-quality new residential complexes.

The total development area is 38,000 m2, of which 70% are landscaped and green areas, the complex consists of 5 blocks - a total of 250 apartments with different layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 2, area.

All apartments are delivered with full finishing, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen furniture and fully equipped bathrooms.

Features of apartments:

Smart home system
Heat-heated floors
Balcony in all apartments

Infrastructure:

Shops
Camellias and fountains
Basketball and volleyball court
Tennis court
Landscaping
Modern gym
Indoor swimming pools
Turkish hamam
Sauna
Massage rooms
Conference halls and cinema
Children's playground
24/7 Security
Indoor and outdoor parking

Excellent location:

5 minutes to the E5 highway
10 minutes to the TEM highway
5 minutes to the metrobus
2 minutes to the marina
30 minutes to the airport

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Back
Other complexes
