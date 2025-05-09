Residential complex

The complex is located in the Beylikduzu area on the European side of the city, a beautiful, family, cozy, dynamically developing area, an area with high-quality new residential complexes.

The total development area is 38,000 m2, of which 70% are landscaped and green areas, the complex consists of 5 blocks - a total of 250 apartments with different layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 2, area.

All apartments are delivered with full finishing, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen furniture and fully equipped bathrooms.

Features of apartments:

Smart home system

Heat-heated floors

Balcony in all apartments

Infrastructure:

Shops

Camellias and fountains

Basketball and volleyball court

Tennis court

Landscaping

Modern gym

Indoor swimming pools

Turkish hamam

Sauna

Massage rooms

Conference halls and cinema

Children's playground

24/7 Security

Indoor and outdoor parking

Excellent location:

5 minutes to the E5 highway

10 minutes to the TEM highway

5 minutes to the metrobus

2 minutes to the marina

30 minutes to the airport

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.