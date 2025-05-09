Residential complex

The complex is located in the Beylikduzu area on the European side of the city, a beautiful, family, cozy, dynamically developing area, an area with high-quality new residential complexes.
The total development area is 38,000 m2, of which 70% are landscaped and green areas, the complex consists of 5 blocks - a total of 250 apartments with different layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 2, area.
All apartments are delivered with full finishing, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen furniture and fully equipped bathrooms.
Features of apartments:
Smart home system
Heat-heated floors
Balcony in all apartments
Infrastructure:
Shops
Camellias and fountains
Basketball and volleyball court
Tennis court
Landscaping
Modern gym
Indoor swimming pools
Turkish hamam
Sauna
Massage rooms
Conference halls and cinema
Children's playground
24/7 Security
Indoor and outdoor parking
Excellent location:
5 minutes to the E5 highway
10 minutes to the TEM highway
5 minutes to the metrobus
2 minutes to the marina
30 minutes to the airport
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.