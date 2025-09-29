  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Duplex 4+2 in a new complex.

Residential complex Duplex 4+2 in a new complex.

Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$158,000
BTC
1.8793785
ETH
98.5062647
USDT
156 212.1519213
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
16
ID: 32611
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We'll send a video of the apartment upon request!
4+2 apartment in the Öz Yıldırım Group YAKUPLU complex

Features:

  • Duplex apartment - 4+2
  • Area - 190 m2
  • Separate kitchen + kitchen on the second floor

Infrastructure:

  • Shops, cafes, and hospitals - 1 min
  • Schools and kindergartens within walking distance
  • Metrobus - 8 min
  • Coast - 5 min

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Realting.com
Go
