  2. Turkey
  3. Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€208,588
;
13
About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the sea and the city.

The residence features large green areas, a lounge, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.

  • Hospital - 3 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • University - 10 minutes
  • Supermarket - 2 minutes
  • Marina - 2 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 30 minutes
  • E-5 highway - 5 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey

