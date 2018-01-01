  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey

New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€714,700
;
16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex next to the marina features 2-5 bedroom apartments, terraces with panoramic sea views, spacious landscaped areas with palm trees, recreational areas and water bodies.

The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline.

There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%.

Options:

  • 2 Bedroom: $695,000 - $828,000
  • 3 Bedroom: $823,000 - $1,390,000
  • 4 Bedroom: $974,000 - $2,535,000
  • 5 Bedroom: $2,067,000 - $2,882,000
Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus.

Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance.

By car:

  • Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport — 50 min.
  • E5 highway — 11 min
  • Nisantashi — 40 min
  • Taksim Square — 40 min
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Leos Residenc
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€444,109
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Cesme, Turkey
from
€943,000
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€169,079
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€343,500
Residential quarter Modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€148,000
You are viewing
New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€714,700
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex AVSALLAR PLUS LIFE RESIDENCE
Residential complex AVSALLAR PLUS LIFE RESIDENCE
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€98,363
Area 55–121 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Plus Life Residence is a new luxury residential complex located in one of the quietest and most comfortable suburbs of Alanya - Avsallar, on the seashore at the foot of the Taurus Mountains, 2000 meters from the beaches. On the territory of modern Avsallar, picturesque nature, sandy beaches marked with the Blue Flag, and clean air have been preserved, but the village itself has become quite modern. During the construction of the complex, high-quality imported materials and new technologies are used, thanks to which the complex will have thermal insulation, waterproofing and noise insulation. All apartments will be rented with a clean finish « turnkey », including the highest quality kitchen sets, equipped bathrooms and bathrooms. The infrastructure of the complex will appeal to adults and children: an open and indoor heated pool, water slides, a garage and open parking, a playground, a barbecue area, a sauna, hammam, fitness, a generator, Internet in common areas, tennis court, video surveillance cameras, caretaker, security. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write at any time, and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Turkey!  
Residential complex Exodus Dreams Residence
Residential complex Exodus Dreams Residence
Avanos, Turkey
from
€112,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Exodus Dreams Residence Payallar - a new project of comfort class in the perspective area of Payallar, Alanya. There is a transfer to the beach, so the distance to the sea will not be any inconvenience. Along the embankment there is public transport to the center and other areas of Alanya, the neighboring town of Avsallar.The construction of the complex will begin in September 2022 and will end in April 2024. Until the end of the construction, payment installments are available without %, with an initial contribution of 40% and a fixed cost of the apartments. Payallar is a cozy low-rise town in the west of Alanya, just 10 km from its historic center. This location opens up the nearest prospects of development for this town. The distance from the complex to the beaches is 1.8 km.
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Residential quarter Luxury Apartments in Alanya Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€124,000
New Built Luxury 2 bedroom Apartment in Oba-Alanya is inviting you to relax lifestyle in a nice neighborhood. Why Buy This Luxury Apartment in Alanya-It is built with the highest quality -Quiet family atmosphere in the prestigious complex - High Rental return Luxury Apartments in Alanya with Rich Complex FeaturesLuxury Alanya Apartments are located in Oba. Oba draws attention with its proximity to all social amenities such as hospitals, shopping malls, walking areas, sports areas, beach walking parks. Oba is sought after by Turkish and International home buyers, as speacially Scandinavian investors. This newly built modern apartment consists of 3 blocks, with a total of 36 apartments. A luxuries 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya as part an exciting brand new developments in Oba district. This luxury apartment size is 115 sqm with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A bright living and dining area with high-quality kitchen appliances. from the living room access to the terrace with great city and pool views.  The apartment is the last serial of Trio and boasts high-quality finishes. The luxury apartment for sale in Alanya has Air condition, Motorized blinds, high-quality ceramic flooring and high-quality kitchen with granite worktop. The luxury apartment for sale in Alanya offers you an excellent facility option as a big swimming pool, sauna, billiard, etc... Interior Features of the propertyLiving room floor heatingBathroom floor heatingDouble glazed windows with Aluminum frameFitted luxury bathroom furnitureAutomatic ShuttersHigh Glossy open KitchenPlasterboardSuspended CeilingGeneral Features SaunaChildren playgroundFitness CentrePlay stationsTable tennisJacuzziCar parkingSecurity camerasBarbeque areaIndoor GarageWheelchair Ramp
Realting.com
Go