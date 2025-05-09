  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views on E-5 highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Beylikduzu, Turkey
Address
Params
Description
Media
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

This project, situated on a plot of 18,000 m2, consists of a total of 747 integrated residential units. On the ground floor, there are more than 55 shops serving both the residents and the surrounding community. With extensive social amenities and commercial spaces, the project aims to meet all the needs of modern living.

Features

  • panoramic views of the sea and the city
  • indoor swimming pool
  • fitness center
  • sauna
  • Turkish bath

Completion - June, 30 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located on the E-5 highway in Beylikdüzü, one of Istanbul's rapidly developing districts, Babacan Central offers seamless urban living with direct access to the city's transportation network.

  • Only 10 meters from the "Güzel Yurt" bus stop.
  • 5 minutes from "Medlife" Hospital.
  • 5 minutes to "Marmara Park," one of Istanbul's largest shopping malls.
  • Only 7 minutes from the sea.
  • 30 minutes to the New Istanbul Airport.
  • Just 10 minutes from the "Tüyap" International Fair and Exhibition Center.

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey

