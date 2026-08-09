Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

;
İzmir
13
Bodrum
8
Muğla
276
Aydın
130
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
MODERNE WOHNANLAGE IN DIDIM STRANDNAH, ZENTRAL MEERBLICKGerman broker §34c Admission – secur…
$312,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom apartment in Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey The lux…
$996,445
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center,…
$189,332
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Aegean Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go