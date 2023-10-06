Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Aegean Region
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Muğla
199
Izmir
140
Bodrum
31
Aydın
25
Bayrakli
25
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
11
Kuetahya
10
Konak
9
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
53 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
A beautiful apartment located in the city of Fethiye is a favorite resort among Europeans, a…
€190,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to the world of sophisticated luxury and secluded comfort in the heart of Fethiye, i…
€210,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment located in the area of Deliktash Fethiye. The area is in close proximity …
€155,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment in the excellent residential complex Ovajik resort Fethiye. This area is …
€180,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
Presented apartment from the developer, located just 5 minutes from the beach Chalysh Fethiy…
€154,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Milas, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meselik, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey The lux…
€918,334
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€215,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€290,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€442,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€588,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€535,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemikler, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemikler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Nature View Apartments Close to Bodrum Airport in Milas Mugla The investment apartments are …
€152,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Flats with High Rental Income Chance in Fethiye Ovacik The flats are located in th…
€266,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Milas, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury Apartments within a Complex Surrounded by Nature in Mugla Milas Modern apartments are…
€149,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Milas, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury Apartments within a Complex Surrounded by Nature in Mugla Milas Modern apartments are…
€130,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bozyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bozyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
Investment Flats Close to All Amenities in Mugla Fethiye The flats are located in Fethiye, t…
€216,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
Представляю вашему вниманию уникальную квартиру в одном туристическом Районе, Кушадасы.  жК…
€210,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 32/32
€1,27M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Izmir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Izmir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 30/32
€1,06M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 21/32
€771,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Kayapinar, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Kayapinar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 10/32
€420,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bornova, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and c…
€445,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bornova, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and…
€483,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€1,59M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€594,846
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€872,365

Property types in Aegean Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir