Apartments for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

17 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Our company is pleased to present you a unique new project in the very center of Fethiye ove…
€364,768
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Modern new apartments for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach! Total ar…
€353,369
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
A beautiful apartment located in the city of Fethiye is a favorite resort among Europeans, a…
€190,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to the world of sophisticated luxury and secluded comfort in the heart of Fethiye, i…
€210,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment located in the area of Deliktash Fethiye. The area is in close proximity …
€155,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment in the excellent residential complex Ovajik resort Fethiye. This area is …
€180,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
Presented apartment from the developer, located just 5 minutes from the beach Chalysh Fethiy…
€154,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Karakecililer, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey We offer villas with …
€650,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Karakecililer, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
New gated residential complex with a swimming pool, Oludeniz, Turkey The residence consists…
€272,914
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Karakecililer, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey We offer villas with glass facades, la…
€606,501
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Karakecililer, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey We offer quality premium three-s…
€470,542
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€535,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Flats with High Rental Income Chance in Fethiye Ovacik The flats are located in th…
€267,000
1 room apartment with garage, with Pool, with terrassa in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with garage, with Pool, with terrassa
Fethiye, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Several modern complexes built at the foot of the mountain with pine forests represent a sma…
€261,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Fethiye, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
New residential complex under construction with views of Fethiye. On site: outdoor pool, fit…
€148,000
4 room apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
4 room apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Why purchase this project:- Sealing Sea View- Family concept houses for sale in Beilikduzy- …
€490,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
€180,000

Properties features in Fethiye, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
