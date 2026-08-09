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Apartments for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

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24 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly-Designed Apartments in a Central Location in Hisarönü, Fethiye Located in Muğla, Fe…
$329,450
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant Apartments in an Extensive Complex in Fethiye Turkey The apartments are located in a…
$295,686
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/3
Elegant Apartments in a Quality Project in a Central Location in Fethiye Fethiye, with its m…
$134,615
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Imagine: the sea is only 280 meters away, morning walks along the famous Chalysh beach, fres…
$342,999
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant Apartments in an Extensive Complex in Fethiye Turkey The apartments are located in a…
$243,506
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with a Shared Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Fethiye Muğla The luxu…
$160,357
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3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of villas at 600 meters from the beach, Fethiye, Turkey The residence feature…
$754,551
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale of 1+1 apartment in Fethiye, New complex in ChalyshOur residential complex is ideal for…
$195,107
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3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of …
$632,142
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey The residence…
$180,342
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2 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
New gated residential complex with a swimming pool, Oludeniz, Turkey The residence consists…
$291,760
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3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of viillas with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey We offer a villa with balconies an…
$545,380
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4 bedroom apartment in Gocek, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Gocek, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 698 m²
Number of floors 5
Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fe…
$3,16M
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4 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey We offer villas with glass facades, la…
$653,944
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4 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey We offer quality premium three-s…
$503,033
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3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa with a swimming pool in a gated residence, Fethiye, Turkey We offer a villa with …
$679,096
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5 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 429 m²
Number of floors 4
New furnished villas with panoramic views and swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey We offer vill…
$1,58M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 4
Complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey We o…
$737,499
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3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools in the forest, Fethiye, Turkey We offer villas wi…
$1,76M
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3 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey We offer villas with …
$716,723
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3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey We …
$790,177
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4 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey We offer a villa with…
$916,606
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