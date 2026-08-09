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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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İzmir
13
Bodrum
8
Muğla
276
Aydın
130
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94 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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INEST HOMES
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$207,100
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Panoramic Sea View Flats with Private Swimming Pools and Gardens in Gümüşlük Bodrum Turkey T…
$802,338
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$333,661
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Seafront Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bodrum The apartments are loca…
$1,20M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments with Pool and Security Complex Close to Kuşadası Marina The apartments for sale a…
$416,070
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Sea View Properties with Private Gardens in Bodrum Konacik Properties for sale in …
$838,632
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/6
Sea View Real Estate in a Complex with Pool Close to Kuşadası Marina The real estate in Kuşa…
$590,094
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşadası holds special signi…
$142,388
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Beach-Front Properties with Sea Views and Private Beach in Yalıkavak Bodrum The chic propert…
$978,066
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşadası holds special signi…
$240,350
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Apartments with Private Beach with Unique Sea Views in Bodrum Küçükbük Sea view ma…
$635,663
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 337 m²
Floor 1/38
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex near Social Amenities and Metro in İzmir The apartments are…
$1,28M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale 🏠Exclusive property managed by Swissôtel in GündoganIn the prestigious coastal area of …
$1,06M
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3 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
MODERNE WOHNANLAGE IN DIDIM STRANDNAH, ZENTRAL MEERBLICKGerman broker §34c Admission – secur…
$312,101
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ISB Global Immobilien
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
Residence Apartments in a Privileged Seafront Project in Bodrum Türkbükü The apartments for …
$3,11M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Properties in a Complex Close to the Marina in Yalıkavak Bodrum The properties are …
$1,00M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Penthouses Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü Adabükü, with its pristine air, p…
$167,981
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 16/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$763,030
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea and Nature-View Flats in a Secure Complex in Bodrum Muğla Bodrum is one of the most popu…
$337,583
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3 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 8/8
Newly Built Spacious Apartment with Sea View in a Seafront Location in İzmir Karşıyaka The s…
$1,00M
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Beach-Front Properties with Sea Views and Private Beach in Yalıkavak Bodrum The chic propert…
$752,626
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments with Sea View in a Secure Complex with Pool in Kuşadası Aydın The apartments with…
$337,583
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Apartments with Seaview Options in a Complex with a Pool in Bodrum The chicly designed …
$416,070
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in the Bodrum Center with panoramic views of the city, the sea and St. Peter's Cas…
$480,000
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 12/34
Sea View Apartment with Shared Pool Near the Metro in İzmir Konak Konak is an important plac…
$199,945
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Properties in a Complex Close to the Marina in Yalıkavak Bodrum The properties are …
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments with Pool and Security Complex Close to Kuşadası Marina The apartments for sale a…
$310,897
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Nature and Sea View Apartments in Bodrum Muğla Sea and nature view apartments are in Gümüşl…
$703,665
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Property types in Aegean Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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