Seaview Apartments for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Single-Bedrooms Modern Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Private Beach in Foça İzmir Moder…
€234,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment for Sale Close to the Sea, the Marina, and the Airport in Mugla Milas The apartmen…
€199,000
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Urla, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
€2,32M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Milas, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with appliances in Altintas, Turkey
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with appliances
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and sports grounds, Altıntaş, Turkey We off…
€162,881
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 13
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey W…
€437,137
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Doerttepe, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey The…
€422,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Izmir, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Izmir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 35
High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters …
€715,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey We …
€841,506
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Aegean Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 38
New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmi…
€622,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Meselik, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of …
€997,992
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
€1,15M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Guendogan, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Guendogan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
€1,10M
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Dagbelen, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey We offer…
€5,87M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 5/35
Brand New Sea View Apartments Near the Social Amenities in İzmir Konak Konak is a famous de…
€636,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
Floor 23/35
Brand New Sea View Apartments Near the Social Amenities in İzmir Konak Konak is a famous de…
€1,61M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€215,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€290,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€442,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€588,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€2,15M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€892,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€944,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,82M

