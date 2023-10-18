Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Urla, Turkey

6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Urla, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
€2,38M
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Urla, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey …
€2,04M
5 room apartment with Buying a property in Iskele, Turkey
5 room apartment with Buying a property
Iskele, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
The sales process of Laila 2 Mansions, which has become the symbol of İzmir Güzelbahçe, star…
€1,04M

Properties features in Urla, Turkey

