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Apartments for sale in Urla, Turkey

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3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Urla, Turkey
3 room apartment
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
$14,59M
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5 bedroom apartment in Urla, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey …
$2,15M
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5 bedroom apartment in Urla, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
The sales process of Laila 2 Mansions, which has become the symbol of İzmir Güzelbahçe, star…
$1,10M
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