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Apartments for sale in Foça, Turkey

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4 properties total found
Apartment in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$14,82M
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1 bedroom apartment in Foça, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Foça, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
1 Bedroom Apartments in a Beachfront Complex in İzmir Foça These apartments in Foça district…
$185,078
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Apartment in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 690 m²
$7,66M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Apartment in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 3 m²
$48,83M
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