Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

İzmir
17
Bodrum
8
Muğla
319
Milas
92
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
47 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 33
Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre…
$1,26M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium complex of villas, Marmaris, Turkey We offer villas with swimming pools. Plot a…
$718,835
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Dagbelen, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey We offer…
$6,18M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey The lux…
$996,445
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Menemen, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey We offer apartments wi…
$419,078
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey The r…
$1,36M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa with a swimming pool in a gated residence, Fethiye, Turkey We offer a villa with …
$679,096
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey We offer villas with glass facades, la…
$653,944
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools in the forest, Fethiye, Turkey We offer villas wi…
$1,76M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer luxury villas w…
$1,26M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey We …
$790,177
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Menemen, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 12
Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Tur…
$233,508
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of viillas with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey We offer a villa with balconies an…
$545,380
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey W…
$454,747
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center,…
$189,332
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
ID BD 1718Urgent sale! Apartments overlooking the lake in the reserve of the Bodrum Peninsul…
$145,333
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
ID BD 12776This unique residential complex is located near the reserve of the Bodrum Peninsu…
$250,000
Leave a request
Apartment 11 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment 11 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 11
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
$3,14M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 25
ID IZ 2049Residential property in the heart of Izmir. Perfect location, sea view. Super inve…
$419,851
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
New gated residential complex with a swimming pool, Oludeniz, Turkey The residence consists…
$291,760
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey We offer quality premium three-s…
$503,033
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of …
$1,15M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of villas at 600 meters from the beach, Fethiye, Turkey The residence feature…
$754,551
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the beach, in the center of …
$632,142
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gumusluk, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gumusluk, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey We offer new …
$433,630
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 38
New high-rise residence with swimming pools and green areas at 720 meters from the sea, Izmi…
$647,057
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey …
$288,812
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Oludeniz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey We offer villas with …
$716,723
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
New premium residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage, Altıntaş, Turkey The …
$131,014
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Urla, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a tennis court, Izmir, Turkey …
$2,15M
Leave a request

Property types in Aegean Region

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go