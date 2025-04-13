Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Efeler, Turkey

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
3 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
$215,802
1 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
1 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 86 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
2 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
$176,049
